Yollies Dessert Limited Edition 4 X 25G

Product Description
- Yogurt Lolly. Pasteurised thickened yogurt lolly.
- Consume as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- Calcium and Vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
- 2 Yollies (50g) contain 16% NRV of Calcium and Vitamin D.
- We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredients -'yogurt'
- We make our yogurt really thick- that's how it stays on the stick
- That's how Strings & Things make boring snacks a thing of the past
- Kids are imaginative people; ingenious, inventive, making fun out of anything.
- Strings & Things ...Are made to fuel their creativity
- Everything in our range makes snacktime funtime
- Strings & Things Cheestrings Twisted
- Strings & Things Cheeshapes Randoms
- Strings & Things Cheeshapes Icons
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Rich in calcium & vitamin D
- Pack size: 100G
- Calcium and vitamin D are needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
- Rich in calcium & vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cream, Inulin, Sugar, Starch, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Calcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Colour (Beta Carotene), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Suitable for freezingKeep refrigerated below 5ºC. Can also be frozen and enjoyed as an ice lolly. If freezing, place in freezer immediately after purchase. Do not refreeze. For best results, remove from the freezer 5 minutes before consuming.
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Peel apart the tabs
- 2. Open all the way
- 3. Remove... Enjoy!
Number of uses
Recommended serving = 2x25g Yollies
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- (UK) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- (ROI) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 118,
Return to
- Write to us at:
- (UK) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- (ROI) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 118,
- Cahirciveen,
- Co. Kerry,
- Ireland.
- Tel: (UK) 0800 783 4321 (ROI) 1850 924 632
- Email: yollies@kerryfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|711kJ/
|-
|169kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|(of which saturates)
|2.6g
|Carbohydrates
|22.8g
|(of which sugars)
|10.5g
|Fibre
|5.8g
|Protein
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.14g
|Calcium
|248mg (=32% NRV*)
|Vitamin D
|1.6µg (=32% NRV*)
|*NRV = nutrient reference values
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020