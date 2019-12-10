By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bulmers Red Berries & Lime Cider 500Ml Bottle

image 1 of Bulmers Red Berries & Lime Cider 500Ml Bottle
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider with Red Berries & Lime
  • For more information: http://www.theheinekencompany.com/brands/cider-brands
  • This cider is a delightful burst of mixed red berries on your tongue.
  • Serve it over ice for ultimate refreshment and savour this fragrant fruity cider at its best.
  • ABV: 4.0%
  • AROMA:
  • Strawberry cut with tangy lime.
  • FLAVOUR:
  • Fragrant, fruity (strawberry and raspberry), lime, violet notes.
  • MOUTHFEEL:
  • Intense berry (raspberry, redcurrant and strawberry), and lime spritziness.
  • FINISH:
  • Light and spritzy.
  • FOOD MATCH:
  • Tuna steak with lime, New York cheesecake.
  • Bulmers cider was founded in 1887 by Percy Bulmer following the advice of his mother to make a business in food or drink, as they ‘never go out of fashion.' His enterprising cider business brought about a revolution, transforming cider from a drink enjoyed mainly by farmhands, to a drink enjoyed by the masses.
  • Bulmers Crushed Red Berries & Lime is often referred to as ‘No.17', being the 17th variant launched under the Bulmers range in 2011. It's one of the best-selling fruit flavoured ciders in the UK.
  • Number 17 bespoke recipe
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Tasting Notes

  • At 4% ABV, Bulmers Cider Crushed Red Berries & lime is a full flavoured mixed red berry cider, cut through with a sharp shot of lime to deliver an explosive fruit taste

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy poured over ice for ultimate refreshment

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • Consumer Careline 0345 303 0351
  • customerservices@bulmers.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

