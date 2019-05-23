By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Vacuum Pack Beetroot 250G

Tesco Organic Vacuum Pack Beetroot 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg
2 typical beetroot (100g) contains
  • Energy176kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars7.2g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Cooked Beetroot
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Beetroot (100%).

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2.5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains2 typical beetroot (100g) contains
Energy176kJ / 42kcal176kJ / 42kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate7.2g7.2g
Sugars7.2g7.2g
Fibre2.2g2.2g
Protein1.4g1.4g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

You wont buy better !

5 stars

Best i have tasted in many a long year

