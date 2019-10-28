Popchips Ridges Smoky Bacon 23G
Product Description
- Smoky Bacon Flavour Chips
- Hungry for more? pop over to: popchips.co.uk
- Half the fat of fried crisps*
- *50% less fat per 23g serving
- This is a no-fry zone.
- Looking for something fried? try your local chippy; you can get deep fried anything there. looking for bold flavour and epic crunch? you've come to the right place! we take potatoes, add heat and pressure, then pop! you get chips that are deeply satisfying, not deep fried. plus no grease, and no guilty conscience.
- Smoky bacon flavour ridges 3.6g
- Regular fried potato crisps 7.3g
- Popped not fried
- Bold flavour
- Crazy crunch
- Sizzling, smoky, sinless
- 99 calories per bag
- Gluten free
- No artificial anything
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 23g
Information
Ingredients
51% Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Safflower Oil, Rice flour, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Spices, Salt, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Acid: Malic Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Popped in USA
Name and address
- Popchips,
- The Motherchip,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- Hammersmith,
- London,
- W6 0ED.
- Fancy a chip chat?
- 0800 0196 193
- snackers@popchips.co.uk
Net Contents
23g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 23g
|Energy
|1799kJ
|414kJ
|-
|430kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|15g
|3.5g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|15g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.34g
