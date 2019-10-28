By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Popchips Ridges Smoky Bacon 23G

Popchips Ridges Smoky Bacon 23G
£ 0.85
£3.70/100g

Offer

per bag, 23g
Product Description

  • Smoky Bacon Flavour Chips
  • Hungry for more? pop over to: popchips.co.uk
  • Half the fat of fried crisps*
  • *50% less fat per 23g serving
  • This is a no-fry zone.
  • Looking for something fried? try your local chippy; you can get deep fried anything there. looking for bold flavour and epic crunch? you've come to the right place! we take potatoes, add heat and pressure, then pop! you get chips that are deeply satisfying, not deep fried. plus no grease, and no guilty conscience.
  • Smoky bacon flavour ridges 3.6g
  • Regular fried potato crisps 7.3g
  • Popped not fried
  • Bold flavour
  • Crazy crunch
  • Sizzling, smoky, sinless
  • 99 calories per bag
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial anything
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 23g

Information

Ingredients

51% Dried Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Safflower Oil, Rice flour, Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Spices, Salt, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Acid: Malic Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Potato Starch

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Popped in USA

Name and address

Return to

  • Popchips,
  • The Motherchip,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • Hammersmith,
  • London,
  • W6 0ED.
  • Fancy a chip chat?
  • 0800 0196 193
  • snackers@popchips.co.uk

Net Contents

23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 23g
Energy 1799kJ414kJ
-430kcal99kcal
Fat 15g3.5g
of which saturates 1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate 64g15g
of which sugars 3.4g0.8g
Fibre 3.7g0.9g
Protein 6.2g1.4g
Salt 1.5g0.34g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

