Tesco Smoky Rib Rack 500G

Not very saucy
Nowhere near enough sauce.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 888kJ / 213kcal
Pork Ribs (80%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Black Treacle, Flavouring, Colour (Plain Caramel), Garlic Powder, Smoked Water, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Coriander, Chilli, Tamarind Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar, Cumin, Oregano, Ginger, Garlic, Clove, Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190oC /Fan 170oC / Gas 5 25-30 minutes Decant contents of pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in a preheated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil cover and heat for a further 5 to 10 minutes.
Barbeque
Instructions: Heat as per oven instructions. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Place the ribs on the barbecue for 2-3 minutes turning frequently to avoid burning. Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving, particularly when using a charcoal barbecue.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from the EU
2 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a typical pack (158g)
|Energy
|888kJ / 213kcal
|1403kJ / 336kcal
|Fat
|13.3g
|21.0g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|17.6g
|27.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product will contain bones.Take care when uncovering dish as product will be very hot and hot steam may escape.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019