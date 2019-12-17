By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 British Pork Chipolatas In Bacon 264G

Tesco 6 British Pork Chipolatas In Bacon 264G
£ 2.00
£7.58/kg
One chipolata wrapped in bacon
  • Energy378kJ 91kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 275kcal

Product Description

  • Pork chipolata sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
  • 6 Pork chipolata sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
  • Lightly seasoned sausage wrapped in streaky bacon
  • Pack size: 264g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Chipolata Sausage (73%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract], Smoked Streaky Bacon with added water (27%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].

Sausages filled into pork casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Turn half way through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

264g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chipolata wrapped in bacon (33g**)
Energy1146kJ / 275kcal378kJ / 91kcal
Fat18.5g6.1g
Saturates6.1g2.0g
Carbohydrate8.0g2.6g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein18.7g6.2g
Salt2.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 264g typically weighs 198g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

