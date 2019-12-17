Tesco 6 British Pork Chipolatas In Bacon 264G

- Energy378kJ 91kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1146kJ / 275kcal
Product Description
- Pork chipolata sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
- 6 Pork chipolata sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon.
- Lightly seasoned sausage wrapped in streaky bacon
- Pack size: 264g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Chipolata Sausage (73%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Parsley, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract], Smoked Streaky Bacon with added water (27%) [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)].
Sausages filled into pork casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Turn half way through cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
264g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chipolata wrapped in bacon (33g**)
|Energy
|1146kJ / 275kcal
|378kJ / 91kcal
|Fat
|18.5g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|18.7g
|6.2g
|Salt
|2.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 264g typically weighs 198g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
