Tesco Square Plastic Bowl 20Pack

£ 0.50
£0.03/each
  • These white plastic bowls are perfect for everyday use or for a special occasion. Each pack contains 20 bowls. 15cm Width 15cm Length 8cm Height
  • 20 Pack
  • White Plastic
  • Square Design

2 Reviews

Why aren't these available anymore - bring them

5 stars

Why aren't these available anymore - bring them back S Millward

A great buy sturdy smart lightweight good quality

5 stars

A great buy sturdy smart lightweight good quality product

