Tesco Finest High Protein Loaf 400G

£ 0.85
£0.21/100g
One slice
  • Energy352kJ 84kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1067kJ / 254kcal

Product Description

  • Medium sliced seeded wholemeal loaf.
  • A blend of 6 Seeds Soft wholemeal loaf with wheat protein and a blend of six seeds
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Mixed Seeds (10%) [Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet, Poppy Seeds], Wheat Protein (2.5%), Yeast, Soya Protein Isolate, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Barley Malt Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (33g)
Energy1067kJ / 254kcal352kJ / 84kcal
Fat6.1g2.0g
Saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrate31.9g10.5g
Sugars2.2g0.7g
Fibre8.6g2.8g
Protein13.5g4.5g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

Tried this as tesco have stopped stocking Burgen soya and linseed and it was the closest to ‘low carb’ bread. Not a patch on the Burgen. Will not buy again.

Not very high Protein!

2 stars

This bread is not very high in protein compared to Hovis's Granary bread... 4.5g Protein per 33g slice (This bread). 5.0g Protein per 47g slice (Hovis Granary). --> 7.5g Protein if it was a 47g slice. So it's only 50% higher in protein than Granary bread. Why not 10g protein per 33g slice... or 15g protein per 47g slice?

Gutted

1 stars

This bread used to be moist, tasty full of seeds and pumpkin seeds now it just tastes old and stale really gutted 😔 I won’t be buying it anymore. Why can’t you just leave stuff alone, it’s all about profit margins 😔

Change for the worse

1 stars

Been buying this bread since it first hit the store. It used to be more tasty and now seems dry and stale in comparison. There seem to be more seeds but the bread is lighter in colour and the texture is unappealing. The recipe has obviously changed but for the worse in my opinion. Why is this?

this loaf used to be 5 star. It is now dry, thick

2 stars

this loaf used to be 5 star. It is now dry, thicker cut, less seeds and taste more like wholemeal bread. Please return to original taste and texture.

What a disappointment

1 stars

I have been having this bread for 2 years and until fairly recently it was dark full of seeds and very tasty. Tesco have messed about with this bread until it is now pale and uninteresting and you'd be lucky to find a pumpkin seed. Why do this its completely spoilt. The original loaf was excellent the more recent version is not an improvement completely the opposite actually. Very disappointing.

went mouldy very fast

3 stars

Tasty and would have had 5 stars, however I have found that the loaf goes mouldy when still within the best before date. Wondering now if I've eaten tainted ingredients.

It was a very good quality. My friends tried it a

5 stars

It was a very good quality. My friends tried it and enjoyed it a lot as well.

So yum.

4 stars

This bread is so tasty, highly recommend even if you do not need high protein :)

Surprisingly tasty

5 stars

I do love my bread but know that more protein and less carbs is a much better way of eating, in general and definitely, for me. I wasn't sure what to expect, (having been so disappointed with a horrible strange-tasting gluten-free type I'd tried a while ago) but this bread tastes very much like a normal wholemeal loaf, a little more moist though and the seeds on top add an interesting texture. I'll be buying more as it's a reasonable price too.

1-10 of 13 reviews

