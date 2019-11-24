Tesco Finest High Protein Loaf 400G

Disappointing
Tried this as tesco have stopped stocking Burgen soya and linseed and it was the closest to ‘low carb’ bread. Not a patch on the Burgen. Will not buy again.
Not very high Protein!
This bread is not very high in protein compared to Hovis's Granary bread... 4.5g Protein per 33g slice (This bread). 5.0g Protein per 47g slice (Hovis Granary). --> 7.5g Protein if it was a 47g slice. So it's only 50% higher in protein than Granary bread. Why not 10g protein per 33g slice... or 15g protein per 47g slice?
Gutted
This bread used to be moist, tasty full of seeds and pumpkin seeds now it just tastes old and stale really gutted 😔 I won’t be buying it anymore. Why can’t you just leave stuff alone, it’s all about profit margins 😔
Change for the worse
Been buying this bread since it first hit the store. It used to be more tasty and now seems dry and stale in comparison. There seem to be more seeds but the bread is lighter in colour and the texture is unappealing. The recipe has obviously changed but for the worse in my opinion. Why is this?
this loaf used to be 5 star. It is now dry, thick
this loaf used to be 5 star. It is now dry, thicker cut, less seeds and taste more like wholemeal bread. Please return to original taste and texture.
What a disappointment
I have been having this bread for 2 years and until fairly recently it was dark full of seeds and very tasty. Tesco have messed about with this bread until it is now pale and uninteresting and you'd be lucky to find a pumpkin seed. Why do this its completely spoilt. The original loaf was excellent the more recent version is not an improvement completely the opposite actually. Very disappointing.
went mouldy very fast
Tasty and would have had 5 stars, however I have found that the loaf goes mouldy when still within the best before date. Wondering now if I've eaten tainted ingredients.
It was a very good quality. My friends tried it a
It was a very good quality. My friends tried it and enjoyed it a lot as well.
So yum.
This bread is so tasty, highly recommend even if you do not need high protein :)
Surprisingly tasty
I do love my bread but know that more protein and less carbs is a much better way of eating, in general and definitely, for me. I wasn't sure what to expect, (having been so disappointed with a horrible strange-tasting gluten-free type I'd tried a while ago) but this bread tastes very much like a normal wholemeal loaf, a little more moist though and the seeds on top add an interesting texture. I'll be buying more as it's a reasonable price too.