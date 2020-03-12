By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jkss16 Stainless Steel Kettle New

4.5(104)Write a review
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • 360° rotating base \n
  • Concealed heating element \n
  • 1.7L capacity \n
  • - Tesco rapid boil stainless steel kettle
  • - Large 1.7L capacity
  • - Concealed heating element
  • Housed in a distinctive stainless steel body, the Tesco JKSS16 kettle is a great looking and practical addition to any busy kitchen.
  • It has a generous 1.7-litre capacity and features a pop-up stainless steel lid and a single water window for easy filling.
  • With a 3kW rapid boil function, the kettle is perfect for a quick cup of tea or a round of drinks.
  • The 360º power base offers convenient left or right-handed use, while integrated cord storage helps keep surfaces tidy and clutter free.
  • The Tesco JKSS16 kettle also benefits from an on/off light indicator, overheat protection, concealed heating element and removable and washable limescale filter.

Information

104 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just bought after my old kettle blew up after a po

5 stars

Just bought after my old kettle blew up after a power cut. This Tesco kettle is just great, rapid boil even when full. Fantastic. Well worth the money. Can’t beat Tesco ❤️

Good price - good kettle

5 stars

Proper Job. Lightweight, easy to keep clean, boils fast, no more noisy than any other kettle. Good price, good kettle. Had it a number of months now and its had no problems.

Rubbish Filter

1 stars

I have a new baby and we are going through some kettles due to boiling them a lot. It is important that we use freshly boiled water - I brought this kettle after my last gave up on us and all it does is allow limescale to leak through the mesh filter. Numerous times I have cleaned the kettle and the filter but still has no effect - not happy with this product.

Great Kettle, well made

5 stars

Great kettle, bought for the workshop, but SWMBO decided that I can have our old swan kettle and this new one now resides in the house. Well built, notice people say that it's very loud, but to be honest no different from the swan kettle we have. For the price, I'm well happy, even more so as SWMBO is happy that she now has a new kettle.

Perfect.

5 stars

This is a brilliant kettle. A lovely clean design in brushed stainless steel with black trim, easy to keep clean. It has a great capacity when needed, and comes to the boil in no time. It is quite the nicest kettle I have had in 65 years of marriage, and looks far more expensive than its price. Thank you, Tesco!

I would not recommend this kettle. The lid has a h

1 stars

I would not recommend this kettle. The lid has a habit of unexpectedly popping up when boiling. We have been putting up with this fault but today after only 3 months I've now noticed rust appearing around spout so it's rather rather poor quality stainless steel

Quick boil

5 stars

Kettle boils quick but noisy.

Excellent value, good quality kettle

5 stars

Excellent value, good quality kettle

Works well, great value

5 stars

Looks good, no noisier than the Russell Hobbs kettle it is replacing (rapid boil 3000watt kettles are noisier than low power kettles) and it doesn't dribble when pouring. I like the external level gauge and the lid opening feature.

Very noisy

2 stars

Bought this as an emergency when we arrived back from holiday late at night and our kettle had broken. Looks nice and is easy to clean, but because it’s so noisy (can’t hear yourself speak practically) I am replacing it . It’s ok if as a temp. Suppose for the price it’s adequste for that.

1-10 of 104 reviews

