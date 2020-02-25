Tesco Jkssb16 Black Stainless Steel Kettle New

Smart,clean design with S/steel interior. Bit slow
Smart kettle. We needed one in a hurry so it was great to be able to add it to our grocery order and not go out searching for one. The glossy black outer looks great on the worktop and the stainless steel interior gives it a clean look inside and a satisfying weight without being too heavy to lift. It lost a star from me because it is exceedingly slow to boil, but, worse than that, it is difficult to see where the water level is on the indicator. The 'window' being behind the handle doesn't help, but, it gets condensation in it, so it looks like the water level is considerably higher than it is. I would suggest giving it a little nudge to see the water move on the level it actually is, rather than the fake one. I had Tesco clubcard vouchers I put towards this, which made it an even better price, but the full price is reasonable for the design. Yes, there are cheaper kettles out there, but they are not so well made as this, and there are ones that are, literally, over 5 times the cost, and still just boil water.
It’s ok
Brought this a month ago it’s not budget price you can get another models for a similar price. Quite a plastic feel but does the job. More suited for student accommodation than high end kitchen.
Black kettle
Bought this Tesco rapid boil kettle to replace a much more expensive one and wasn't expecting it to be as good, but I was surprised to find out i was wrong it's brilliant and heats up so fast and with it's 17 litre capacity it's a real little gem !!! I highly recommend this product !!
Tesco Black cordless kettle
Very good kettle for £20 light weight and easy to lift
great simple kettle
bought this for a quick replacement. love the easy open lid and gloss paint finish. good value product
Perfect Kettle
This kettle is great! No drips when pouring and looks great.
Great kettle
It does the job it's intended for. Rapid and quiet
Just as described and quite fast boil
V happy with my purchase and looks lovely too would recommend great value for money
Really stylish at a great price
I'm delighted with this purchase. It is really stylish to look at and a nice weight (not too heavy, but equally doesn't feel cheap and nasty). I think it is excellent value for money and seems to be just as efficient as the Russell Hobbs kettle I had previously which cost twice as much! I would definitely recommend this product. Thank you so much.
love the shape
I love shape of this kettle and ease of fill and pouring.