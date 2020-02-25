By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jkssb16 Black Stainless Steel Kettle New

4.5(76)Write a review
Tesco Jkssb16 Black Stainless Steel Kettle New
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • 360° rotating base \n
  • Concealed heating element \n
  • 1.7L capacity \n
  • - 3kW concealed, rapid boil element
  • - 1.7L capacity
  • - 360 degree cordless base for left and right hand use
  • Housed in a distinctive black coloured stainless steel body, the Tesco JKSSB16 kettle is a great looking and practical addition to any busy kitchen.
  • It has a generous 1.7-litre capacity and features a pop-up stainless steel lid and a single water window for easy filling.
  • With a 3kW rapid boil function, the kettle is perfect for a quick cup of tea or a round of drinks.
  • The 360º power base offers convenient left or right-handed use, while integrated cord storage helps keep surfaces tidy and clutter free.
  • The Tesco JKSSB16 kettle also benefits from an on/off light indicator, overheat protection, concealed heating element and removable and washable limescale filter.
  • Matching Toasters available Tesco 2TSSB15 Black Stainless Steel 2 Slice Toaster and Tesco 4TSSB15 Black Stainless Steel 4 Slice Toaster

76 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smart,clean design with S/steel interior. Bit slow

4 stars

Smart kettle. We needed one in a hurry so it was great to be able to add it to our grocery order and not go out searching for one. The glossy black outer looks great on the worktop and the stainless steel interior gives it a clean look inside and a satisfying weight without being too heavy to lift. It lost a star from me because it is exceedingly slow to boil, but, worse than that, it is difficult to see where the water level is on the indicator. The 'window' being behind the handle doesn't help, but, it gets condensation in it, so it looks like the water level is considerably higher than it is. I would suggest giving it a little nudge to see the water move on the level it actually is, rather than the fake one. I had Tesco clubcard vouchers I put towards this, which made it an even better price, but the full price is reasonable for the design. Yes, there are cheaper kettles out there, but they are not so well made as this, and there are ones that are, literally, over 5 times the cost, and still just boil water.

It’s ok

3 stars

Brought this a month ago it’s not budget price you can get another models for a similar price. Quite a plastic feel but does the job. More suited for student accommodation than high end kitchen.

Black kettle

5 stars

Bought this Tesco rapid boil kettle to replace a much more expensive one and wasn't expecting it to be as good, but I was surprised to find out i was wrong it's brilliant and heats up so fast and with it's 17 litre capacity it's a real little gem !!! I highly recommend this product !!

Tesco Black cordless kettle

4 stars

Very good kettle for £20 light weight and easy to lift

great simple kettle

5 stars

bought this for a quick replacement. love the easy open lid and gloss paint finish. good value product

Perfect Kettle

5 stars

This kettle is great! No drips when pouring and looks great.

Great kettle

3 stars

It does the job it's intended for. Rapid and quiet

Just as described and quite fast boil

5 stars

V happy with my purchase and looks lovely too would recommend great value for money

Really stylish at a great price

5 stars

I'm delighted with this purchase. It is really stylish to look at and a nice weight (not too heavy, but equally doesn't feel cheap and nasty). I think it is excellent value for money and seems to be just as efficient as the Russell Hobbs kettle I had previously which cost twice as much! I would definitely recommend this product. Thank you so much.

love the shape

5 stars

I love shape of this kettle and ease of fill and pouring.

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

