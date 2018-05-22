By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Jkssr16 Red Stainless Steel Kettle New

4.5(88)Write a review
Tesco Jkssr16 Red Stainless Steel Kettle New
£ 20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • 360° rotating base \n
  • Concealed heating element \n
  • 1.7L capacity \n
  • - Concealed heating element
  • - Large 1.7L capacity
  • - Rapid boil stainless steel kettle
  • Housed in a distinctive red stainless steel body, the Tesco JKSSR16 kettle is a great looking and practical addition to any busy kitchen.
  • It has a generous 1.7-litre capacity and features a pop-up stainless steel lid and a single water window for easy filling.
  • With a 3kW rapid boil function, the kettle is perfect for a quick cup of tea or a round of drinks.
  • The 360º power base offers convenient left or right-handed use, while integrated cord storage helps keep surfaces tidy and clutter free.
  • The Tesco JKSSR16 kettle also benefits from an on/off light indicator, overheat protection, concealed heating element and removable and washable limescale filter.
  • Matching Toasters available Tesco 4TSSR15 4 Slice Red Stainless Steel Toaster and Tesco 2TSSR15 2 Slice Red Stainless Steel Toaster

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

88 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

This kettle leaks

1 stars

Can't even see where it is leaking from, but water and electricity don't mix very well. Shame because it looks good quality.

Good value for money

4 stars

I just bought this kettle and was surprised about tge quality and the look. The only little thing is, the slight noise but as it is so fast to boil the water, one can ignore it.

Stylish

5 stars

Not used yet as bought for our new home. Will look great in the new kitchen!

Quick boil

5 stars

Bought a week ago, looks good and fast boil excellent value for money

Attractive, functions well. Good price.

4 stars

Cheaper than similar products listed on amazon and seems good quality for reasonable price.

Super Value

5 stars

Having bought my last kettle which was quite expensive, it lasted 13 months, I wanted one the same colour in metal but went for a cheaper model than the previous disappointment I was delighted to find such good quality for such a small price. I can highly recommend this kettle. Easy to clean and looks expensive.

looks good

5 stars

I bought this to replace a well known brand and was pleasantly surprised. The lid has a button to push on the handle to open it, no more burning your hand from the heat if you need to re-boil again whilst cooking. It has a washable filter which is easy to remove and replace, my new kettle looks good and I love the red colour

Lovely red! Brightens up the kitchen!

5 stars

I bought this for my sister and she was really pleased with it.

Kettle

5 stars

When i bought this i wasnt totally convinced it would be any good but it is as good quality as the top named brands

Lovely kettle

4 stars

Goes great in my kitchen with my other red items great kettle

1-10 of 88 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here