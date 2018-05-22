Tesco Jkssr16 Red Stainless Steel Kettle New

This kettle leaks
Can't even see where it is leaking from, but water and electricity don't mix very well. Shame because it looks good quality.
Good value for money
I just bought this kettle and was surprised about tge quality and the look. The only little thing is, the slight noise but as it is so fast to boil the water, one can ignore it.
Stylish
Not used yet as bought for our new home. Will look great in the new kitchen!
Quick boil
Bought a week ago, looks good and fast boil excellent value for money
Attractive, functions well. Good price.
Cheaper than similar products listed on amazon and seems good quality for reasonable price.
Super Value
Having bought my last kettle which was quite expensive, it lasted 13 months, I wanted one the same colour in metal but went for a cheaper model than the previous disappointment I was delighted to find such good quality for such a small price. I can highly recommend this kettle. Easy to clean and looks expensive.
looks good
I bought this to replace a well known brand and was pleasantly surprised. The lid has a button to push on the handle to open it, no more burning your hand from the heat if you need to re-boil again whilst cooking. It has a washable filter which is easy to remove and replace, my new kettle looks good and I love the red colour
Lovely red! Brightens up the kitchen!
I bought this for my sister and she was really pleased with it.
Kettle
When i bought this i wasnt totally convinced it would be any good but it is as good quality as the top named brands
Lovely kettle
Goes great in my kitchen with my other red items great kettle