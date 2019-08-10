By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Mushroom Rice 270G

Tesco Indian Mushroom Rice 270G
£ 1.50
£5.56/kg

Each pack
  • Energy1497kJ 355kcal
    18%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Basmati rice with mushrooms, tomatoes and spices.
  • A taste of India Seasoned with a traditional spice blend
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Roasted Mushroom (13%), Tomato, Cooked Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seeds, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Seeds, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cardamom Pods, White Pepper, Curry Leaf, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Fennel, Cumin Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°c/Fan 170°c/Gas 5 10-15 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 2 mins/ 900W 1 mins 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.

Preparation and Usage


Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (270g)
Energy554kJ / 131kcal1497kJ / 355kcal
Fat2.6g7.0g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate23.0g62.1g
Sugars1.2g3.2g
Fibre1.6g4.3g
Protein3.2g8.6g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

