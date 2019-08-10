Tesco Indian Mushroom Rice 270G
Offer
- Energy1497kJ 355kcal18%
- Fat7.0g10%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars3.2g4%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 554kJ / 131kcal
Product Description
- Basmati rice with mushrooms, tomatoes and spices.
- A taste of India Seasoned with a traditional spice blend
- A taste of India Seasoned with a traditional spice blend
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Basmati Rice, Roasted Mushroom (13%), Tomato, Cooked Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seeds, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Mustard Seeds, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cardamom Pods, White Pepper, Curry Leaf, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Bay Leaf, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Fennel, Cumin Powder.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°c/Fan 170°c/Gas 5 10-15 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 2 mins/ 900W 1 mins 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
270g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (270g)
|Energy
|554kJ / 131kcal
|1497kJ / 355kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|62.1g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019