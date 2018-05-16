045 T. Fin* Four Wild M/room Spch Vol Au Vent 400g

- Energy1721kJ 413kcal21%
Product Description
- Puff pastry filled with a mushroom and wild mushroom mix, in a cream and white wine sauce with baby spinach and topped with parsley breadcrumbs.
- Tuck into layers of crispy puff pastry filled with a wild chanterelle, black trompette, cep and chestnut mushroom sauce and baby spinach, topped with a sprinkle of parsley breadcrumbs. Serve as a centrepiece with all the traditional festive sides for a delicious vegetarian dinner. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chestnut Mushroom (35%), Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wild Mushroom Mix (10%) [Chanterelle Mushroom, Black Trumpet Mushroom, Cep Mushroom], Palm Fat, Single Cream (Milk), White Wine, Baby Spinach (3.5%), Whole Milk, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Parsley, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Yeast, Cracked Black Pepper, Milk Proteins, Pea Protein.
Allergy Information
- May contain egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and tray. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place vol-au-vent with parchment paper directly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Insert. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Vol au Vent (200g)
|Energy
|861kJ
|1721kJ
|207kcal
|413kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|25.0g
|Saturates
|6.6g
|13.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|34.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|6.9g
|Protein
|4.6g
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
