Tesco Southen Fried Chicken Goujons With Bbq Dip 425G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1079kJ / 258kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a southern fried breadcrumb coating with a barbecue dip.
- Crispy & Golden Chicken breast in peppery breadcrumbs, with a BBQ flavour dip.
- Pack size: 425g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Chicken Breast (60%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Barbecue Dip (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Salt, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
Barbecue Dip contains: Muscovado Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Molasses, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled: Fan 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 14 - 16 mins Remove all packaging and dip. Place the dip to one side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From Frozen: Fan 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 22-24 mins
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Not suitable for Microwave cooking.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
Preparation and Usage
Stand dip pot in boiling water for 5 minutes (from chilled) or 8 minutes (from frozen) whilst the chicken is cooking.
Number of uses
15 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled
Net Contents
425g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One strip with dip (25g**)
|Energy
|1079kJ / 258kcal
|270kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|4.8g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|15.5g
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 425g pack typically weighs 382g..
|-
|-
Safety information
