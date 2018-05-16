By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Southen Fried Chicken Goujons With Bbq Dip 425G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

One strip with dip
  • Energy270kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1079kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a southern fried breadcrumb coating with a barbecue dip.
  • Crispy & Golden Chicken breast in peppery breadcrumbs, with a BBQ flavour dip.
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Breast (60%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Barbecue Dip (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Salt, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Barbecue Dip contains: Muscovado Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Molasses, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: Fan 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 14 - 16 mins Remove all packaging and dip. Place the dip to one side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: Fan 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 22-24 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for Microwave cooking.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Stand dip pot in boiling water for 5 minutes (from chilled) or 8 minutes (from frozen) whilst the chicken is cooking.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne strip with dip (25g**)
Energy1079kJ / 258kcal270kJ / 64kcal
Fat12.9g3.2g
Saturates1.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate19.3g4.8g
Sugars5.9g1.5g
Fibre1.2g0.3g
Protein15.5g3.9g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, 425g pack typically weighs 382g..--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

