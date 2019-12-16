By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheeky Monkey Cake

£ 8.00
50g of cake
  • Energy852kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars23.3g
    26%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1704kJ / 405kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge with a chocolate flavoured buttercream filling, covered in milk chocolate with icing decorations.
  • Chocolate buttercream Chocolate sponge and buttercream covered in chocolate for a moist cake
  • Chocolate buttercream Chocolate sponge and buttercream covered in chocolate for a moist cake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Sugar, Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream (20%), Milk Chocolate (19%), Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Acacia, Sunflower Lecithins), Salt, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Tragacanth, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Colours (Plain Caramel, Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Beta-Carotene), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cornflour.

Chocolate Flavoured Buttercream contains: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g50g of cake
Energy1704kJ / 405kcal852kJ / 203kcal
Fat14.3g7.2g
Saturates8.9g4.5g
Carbohydrate63.7g31.9g
Sugars46.6g23.3g
Fibre1.4g0.7g
Protein4.7g2.4g
Salt0.6g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Just right

5 stars

It was so lovely, the chocolate was gorgeous and the cake wasn't too dry/moist. Overall lovely.

Choose something else

1 stars

Cake dry, very little filling, needs work. Had it for a kid's birthday and was just disastrous. Only product I have disapproved of from tesco

Hard & dry. I Would not recommend.

2 stars

Bought for my sons 2nd birthday. The cake was very dry and hardly no butter cream filling. It was also very hard to cut due to the thick chocolate coating just cracking so don't expect to cut into slices. The icing features were so hard they were inedible. Most of the cake was thrown in the bin.

rubbish

1 stars

This cake was not up to the normal standard i would expect,It states on the box it is a chocolate sponge with chocolate buttercream but there was hardly any buttercream and because it was covered in milk chocolate it was very difficult to cut into pieces. quite dry as well will not be buying again very disapointed.

very disappointing the cake was very dry

1 stars

very disappointing the cake was very dry

great cake

5 stars

Lovely, generously-sized cake, that tastes really nice.

Really poor quality, sponge was dry and crumbly, w

1 stars

Really poor quality, sponge was dry and crumbly, was ashamed to hand round.

