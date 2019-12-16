Tesco Cheeky Monkey Cake

Just right
It was so lovely, the chocolate was gorgeous and the cake wasn't too dry/moist. Overall lovely.
Choose something else
Cake dry, very little filling, needs work. Had it for a kid's birthday and was just disastrous. Only product I have disapproved of from tesco
Hard & dry. I Would not recommend.
Bought for my sons 2nd birthday. The cake was very dry and hardly no butter cream filling. It was also very hard to cut due to the thick chocolate coating just cracking so don't expect to cut into slices. The icing features were so hard they were inedible. Most of the cake was thrown in the bin.
rubbish
This cake was not up to the normal standard i would expect,It states on the box it is a chocolate sponge with chocolate buttercream but there was hardly any buttercream and because it was covered in milk chocolate it was very difficult to cut into pieces. quite dry as well will not be buying again very disapointed.
very disappointing the cake was very dry
great cake
Lovely, generously-sized cake, that tastes really nice.
Really poor quality, sponge was dry and crumbly, w
Really poor quality, sponge was dry and crumbly, was ashamed to hand round.