By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Slim Toilet Brush

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Slim Toilet Brush
£ 9.00
£9.00/each
  • - Chrome effect Toilet Brush
  • - Brushed chrome finish toilet brush in slimline shape
  • - Discreet and contemporary style
  • Simple and space saving design, with a brushed chrome effect finish makes this toilet brush the perfect addition to a contemporary styled bathroom.
  • Wipe clean with a soft damp cloth. Harsh or abrasive cleaners and scourers should be avoided.
  • H39cm x W6.2cm

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

dont bother it will break in half as soon as you s

1 stars

dont bother it will break in half as soon as you start scrubbing

Just Right

5 stars

I bought this for my downstairs toilet which isn't very big. This slim style is perfect for the space I had and it looks good too.

Nice slim brush

5 stars

I bought this to fit in a small gap by the side of my toilet. Fits nicely and looks very stylish

Toilet Brush

5 stars

Great size and does the job perfectly highly recommend this for those with small toilet space

slim line toilet brush

4 stars

bought the brush a few weeks ago and got it delivered it to my local store for free. The brush does a good job of cleaning my toilet and the slim line feature saves space in the toilet. Happy with the purchase. Tesco updated me when the product was ready for collection.

Small!

3 stars

It is very small but does what its supposed to do.

Disappointing

2 stars

Ordered 3, 2 of which were damaged. It was evident these had not been packed adequately. Also the cap at the end of one handle was missing.

Compact Size

5 stars

Due to its small size, it doesn't stand in the way; even in the smallest of restrooms.

A great brush!

5 stars

A great little brush for where storage space is limited.

Does the job

4 stars

For a small downstairs loo or a separate one from the main bathroom then this slimline brush does the job.

Usually bought next

Tesco Brushed Chrome Toilet Brush

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Croydex Squeegee And Holder White/Grey

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Tesco Cube Black Toilet Brush Holder

£ 6.00
£6.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here