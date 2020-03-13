Tesco Slim Toilet Brush

dont bother it will break in half as soon as you s
dont bother it will break in half as soon as you start scrubbing
Just Right
I bought this for my downstairs toilet which isn't very big. This slim style is perfect for the space I had and it looks good too.
Nice slim brush
I bought this to fit in a small gap by the side of my toilet. Fits nicely and looks very stylish
Toilet Brush
Great size and does the job perfectly highly recommend this for those with small toilet space
slim line toilet brush
bought the brush a few weeks ago and got it delivered it to my local store for free. The brush does a good job of cleaning my toilet and the slim line feature saves space in the toilet. Happy with the purchase. Tesco updated me when the product was ready for collection.
Small!
It is very small but does what its supposed to do.
Disappointing
Ordered 3, 2 of which were damaged. It was evident these had not been packed adequately. Also the cap at the end of one handle was missing.
Compact Size
Due to its small size, it doesn't stand in the way; even in the smallest of restrooms.
A great brush!
A great little brush for where storage space is limited.
Does the job
For a small downstairs loo or a separate one from the main bathroom then this slimline brush does the job.