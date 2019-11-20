Tesco Turkey Rashers Unsmoked 200G

Tastes lovely but too thin and fell part when tryi
Tastes lovely but too thin and fell part when trying to carefully remove them from the package so couldn't grill and had to fry.
Not so lean!
I’ve purchased these regularly over the past few years and always loved them. However, recently they are so thin that I can’t get most of them out of the packet without them falling apart. The last straw was just now when I was eating them and had 3 huge pieces of gristle - afraid that’s put me off for good.
Tried for the first time today. Absolutely delicious. No shrinkage and no fat.
Great flavour and quality.
Fantastic quality and flavour with a low calorie count for the diet conscious! This is simply One of the best of turkey bacons I have ever tried.
Excellent
Love this alternative to Bacon which I can’t eat. Why is it not available