4(5)Write a review
Tesco Turkey Rashers Unsmoked 200G
£ 2.40
£12.00/kg
2 turkey rashers
  • Energy343kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked turkey rashers with added water.
  • From Trusted Farms Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. These Turkey rashers offer a leaner choice, as well as being high in protein and low in fat.
  • 100% Turkey breast, cured for succulence and a full flavour
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Breast (84%), Water, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Flavouring, Sugar, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Dextrose, Onion Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly before use Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated grill 1 min 30 secs - 2 mins. Turn once. Time: 1 min 30 secs - 2 mins

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan fry: Fry in a little oil over a medium to high heat for 1 min 30 secs - 2 mins, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving. Time: 1 min 30 secs - 2 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly
  • Remove all packaging.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy687kJ / 162kcal343kJ / 81kcal
Fat1.7g0.9g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.0g
Sugars2.0g1.0g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein34.3g17.2g
Salt2.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Tastes lovely but too thin and fell part when tryi

3 stars

Tastes lovely but too thin and fell part when trying to carefully remove them from the package so couldn't grill and had to fry.

Not so lean!

1 stars

I’ve purchased these regularly over the past few years and always loved them. However, recently they are so thin that I can’t get most of them out of the packet without them falling apart. The last straw was just now when I was eating them and had 3 huge pieces of gristle - afraid that’s put me off for good.

Tried for the first time today. Absolutely delicio

5 stars

Tried for the first time today. Absolutely delicious. No shrinkage and no fat.

Great flavour and quality.

5 stars

Fantastic quality and flavour with a low calorie count for the diet conscious! This is simply One of the best of turkey bacons I have ever tried.

Excellent

5 stars

Love this alternative to Bacon which I can’t eat. Why is it not available

