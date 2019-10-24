Tesco Mozzarella & Red Onion Focaccia 240G

Want a change from garlic bread? Try this.
Really love this bread, great when warmed and very tasty, like to have it with Spaghetti bolognaise, or other pasta dishes and soups. Very satisfying.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Red Onion (7%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Lemon Juice, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within 1 month.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Oven
Instructions: 200˚C/Fan 180˚C/Gas 6 5-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5-8 minutes. Serve warm. Do not reheat.
Produced in the U.K.
Can be eaten hot or cold.
4 Servings
240g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each focaccia (60g)
|Energy
|1208kJ / 287kcal
|725kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|40.7g
|24.4g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|10.3g
|6.2g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.7g
