Tesco Mozzarella & Red Onion Focaccia 240G

£ 1.30
£0.54/100g
Each focaccia
  • Energy725kJ 172kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1208kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • Red onion and mozzarella full fat soft cheese topped focaccias.
  • Best served warm alongside a selection of Italian meats, cheeses, olives and sundried tomatoes.
  • A taste of Italy. Topped with extra virgin olive oil (3%) for a rich and golden finish.
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Red Onion (7%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Lemon Juice, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain egg.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within 1 month.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200˚C/Fan 180˚C/Gas 6 5-8 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5-8 minutes. Serve warm. Do not reheat.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach focaccia (60g)
Energy1208kJ / 287kcal725kJ / 172kcal
Fat8.6g5.2g
Saturates2.1g1.3g
Carbohydrate40.7g24.4g
Sugars3.6g2.2g
Fibre2.9g1.7g
Protein10.3g6.2g
Salt1.2g0.7g

Want a change from garlic bread? Try this.

5 stars

Really love this bread, great when warmed and very tasty, like to have it with Spaghetti bolognaise, or other pasta dishes and soups. Very satisfying.

