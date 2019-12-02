By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pigs Under Blankets Sub Roll

4(4)Write a review
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1140kJ / 272kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage, chicken stock mayonnaise, beechwood smoked streaky bacon, sage and onion stuffing and cranberry sauce in a white roll with sage and dried fried onion.
  • Sage & onion soft sub

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Pork Sausage (22%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Beef Collagen Casing, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Spices, Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Water, Smoked Sweetcure Streaky Bacon (5%)(Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Cranberry, Maize, Sugar, Onion, Plum, Dried Fried Onion, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Juice, Oats, Chicken Extract, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Concentrated Plum Juice, Sage, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Salts of Fatty Acids), Palm Fat, Chicken Fat, Mustard Flour, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Yeast Extract, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch.

Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1140kJ / 272kcal2325kJ / 554kcal
Fat11.6g23.7g
Saturates2.7g5.5g
Carbohydrate30.3g61.8g
Sugars4.4g9.0g
Fibre2.1g4.3g
Protein10.5g21.4g
Salt0.9g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

This sandwich ia amazing sausage bacon stuffing and cranberry sauce is amazing why cant you sell all year round tesco

Gorgeous

5 stars

Simply lovely the 2* review clearly hasn’t any tastebuds or those of a child

Best lunch on offer

5 stars

The other review has no idea what hes talking about. Theres no ketchup in this sub and it comes with 2 sausages 2-3 streaky rashers. Sage and onion stuffing with a sweet cranberry sauce. The roll itself has onion and sage in and is delicious. Hope this product could be made a permanent fixture - I'd be getting more lunches from tesco!!

a lot of money for a small sausage, halved+half a

2 stars

a lot of money for a small sausage, halved+half a rasher of bacon on a sub roll with a splash of tomato sauce

