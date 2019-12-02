Tesco Pigs Under Blankets Sub Roll

Amazing
This sandwich ia amazing sausage bacon stuffing and cranberry sauce is amazing why cant you sell all year round tesco
Gorgeous
Simply lovely the 2* review clearly hasn’t any tastebuds or those of a child
Best lunch on offer
The other review has no idea what hes talking about. Theres no ketchup in this sub and it comes with 2 sausages 2-3 streaky rashers. Sage and onion stuffing with a sweet cranberry sauce. The roll itself has onion and sage in and is delicious. Hope this product could be made a permanent fixture - I'd be getting more lunches from tesco!!
a lot of money for a small sausage, halved+half a rasher of bacon on a sub roll with a splash of tomato sauce