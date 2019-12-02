Tesco Tex Mex Sweet & Sticky Bbq Pulled Pork 450G

The order page said BBQ pulled pork, but when deli
The order page said BBQ pulled pork, but when delivered, it said 'SWEET' BBQ. I don't normally do BBQ but the pulled pork and cheese mash tempted me. The sauce was SSSOOO sweet and killed the taste of the pork and cheese in the mash.
Not for me wouldn't buy again disappointing
I didn't like it the mash was sloppy the pork was in difficult to separate lumps, not really pulled
Tasty and filling.
Bought this because it sounded tasty and it came with cheesy mash. I wasn’t disappointed, plenty of tender pork, bbq sauce was.delicious and so was the mash. Not very much cheese present but still enjoyed the meal. Enough for one person and will go nicely with most vegetables. Would definitely recommend and will buy again.