Tesco Tex Mex Sweet & Sticky Bbq Pulled Pork 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Each pack
  • Energy2461kJ 588kcal
    29%
  • Fat27.1g
    39%
  • Saturates13.5g
    68%
  • Sugars25.7g
    29%
  • Salt2.7g
    45%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated pulled pork in a barbecue sauce with mashed potato topped with cheese and paprika.
  • Marinated pork slowly cooked in a hickory sweet BBQ sauce. Our chefs have been inspired by the flavours of Southern America and Mexico to create this collection of fusion Tex Mex favourites.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Mashed Potato (49%), Pork Shoulder (15%), Tomato, Water, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Muscovado Sugar, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Honey, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Fructose, Demerara Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Onion Purée, Tamarind Paste, Paprika, Mustard Bran, Smoked Salt, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid, Malic Acid), Sea Salt, Ginger Purée, Clove, Garlic Extract, Allspice, Mustard Powder, White Pepper, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Pimento Powder, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Skimmed Milk, Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20-25mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 35-40mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
From chilled: 800W/ 900W 5 1/2mins/ 4 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W / 900W 10 / 8 mins.
Heat on full power for 5 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 4 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid on both compartments several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy547kJ / 131kcal2461kJ / 588kcal
Fat6.0g27.1g
Saturates3.0g13.5g
Carbohydrate12.3g55.5g
Sugars5.7g25.7g
Fibre1.2g5.3g
Protein6.2g27.8g
Salt0.6g2.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

The order page said BBQ pulled pork, but when deli

1 stars

The order page said BBQ pulled pork, but when delivered, it said 'SWEET' BBQ. I don't normally do BBQ but the pulled pork and cheese mash tempted me. The sauce was SSSOOO sweet and killed the taste of the pork and cheese in the mash.

Not for me wouldn't buy again disappointing

3 stars

I didn't like it the mash was sloppy the pork was in difficult to separate lumps, not really pulled

Tasty and filling.

5 stars

Bought this because it sounded tasty and it came with cheesy mash. I wasn’t disappointed, plenty of tender pork, bbq sauce was.delicious and so was the mash. Not very much cheese present but still enjoyed the meal. Enough for one person and will go nicely with most vegetables. Would definitely recommend and will buy again.

