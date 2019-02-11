By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche 200Ml

Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche 200Ml
£ 1.55
£0.78/100ml

Product Description

  • Fermented oat cooking base, an alternative to crème fraiche.
  • So f***ing fraiche. Are we allowed to say that? I really hope so. Well actually you can't say that word because *** are unpronounceable but when you write them then it makes perfect sense. Anyway, we are excited to bring you this product. It's a lot like crème fraiche, but we used oats instead of cream to give you a different take on one of the most flexible ingredients in the modern kitchen. Straight up Swedish grown oats that will make whatever you want to make taste great (whatever that tastes like these days).
  • 100% plant-based
  • 15% fat
  • Free from lactose, milk and soya
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

Fermented Oats Base (Water, Oats 10%, Starter Culture), Rapeseed Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut- and Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Emulsifier (E472e), Stabiliser (E407), Acids (Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose, Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume within 5 days. Best before date: See foil.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

200ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy735 kJ / 177 kcal
Fat15 g
of which saturates6.4 g
Carbohydrate9.1 g
of which sugars4.1 g
Fibre1.0 g
Protein1.0 g
Salt0.01 g
Calcium120 mg (15%*)
* Natural sugars from oats-
Of the Daily Reference Intake-

Another fab Vegan product from Oatly. Recommended!

5 stars

PROS Another great product from Oatly, the Vegans new friend; catching up fast with Quorn and Alpro in my estimation. CONS Although it's available in my local Tesco's in Carluke it never seems to be available shopping online. It would be great it it were. Thanks in advance.

Great alternative to dairy

5 stars

A great alternative to dairy. Use it as a double cream (add vanilla and sugar if desired), add to sauces, stews, pasta or curries, use like Greek yogurt. Great creamy taste!

It was good quality and tasted great with fruit.

5 stars

It was good quality and tasted great with fruit. I am beginning a low fodmap diet and have had to change from many of my normal food items. As I can no longer have Ice cream, I needed a replacement -as I use almond milk and oats, Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche looked idea, and it is. Thank you too Tesco for all the Free From items, which now make up most of my shopping list.

best vegan substitute for creme fraiche/sour cream

5 stars

the best vegan substitute for creme fraiche/sour cream!

