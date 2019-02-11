Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche 200Ml

Another fab Vegan product from Oatly. Recommended!
PROS Another great product from Oatly, the Vegans new friend; catching up fast with Quorn and Alpro in my estimation. CONS Although it's available in my local Tesco's in Carluke it never seems to be available shopping online. It would be great it it were. Thanks in advance.
Great alternative to dairy
A great alternative to dairy. Use it as a double cream (add vanilla and sugar if desired), add to sauces, stews, pasta or curries, use like Greek yogurt. Great creamy taste!
It was good quality and tasted great with fruit.
It was good quality and tasted great with fruit. I am beginning a low fodmap diet and have had to change from many of my normal food items. As I can no longer have Ice cream, I needed a replacement -as I use almond milk and oats, Oatly Creamy Oat Fraiche looked idea, and it is. Thank you too Tesco for all the Free From items, which now make up most of my shopping list.
best vegan substitute for creme fraiche/sour cream
the best vegan substitute for creme fraiche/sour cream!