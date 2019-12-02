By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tex Mex Piri Piri Chicken & Rice 450G

Tesco Tex Mex Piri Piri Chicken & Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2025kJ 480kcal
    24%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars12.4g
    14%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken in a tomato, chilli and lemon sauce with smoked seasoned sweetcorn and red pepper rice.
  • Spicy tomato chipotle sauce finished with a hint of zesty lime.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Seasoned Rice (43%), Chicken (21%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Passata, Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Olive Oil, Lime Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Salt, Cumin, Molasses, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Glucose, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Chipotle Chilli, Jalapeño Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Onion Salt, Tomato Powder, Garlic Salt, Lemon Juice Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Celery Salt, Ground Jalapeño Pepper.

Cooked Seasoned Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Lime Juice, Parsley, Dried Bell Pepper Flakes, Sugar, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Ground Cumin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 20 mins
From chilled: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 33 mins
From frozen: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 33 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 33 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 4 1/2 mins, 4 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
For best results microwave heat.
From chilled: 800W 4½ mins 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power and stir sauce halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 10 mins, 9 1/2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
From frozen: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 1/2 mins
Heat on full power and stir sauce halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (426g**)
Energy475kJ / 113kcal2025kJ / 480kcal
Fat1.9g8.1g
Saturates0.4g1.7g
Carbohydrate16.5g70.3g
Sugars2.9g12.4g
Fibre2.6g11.1g
Protein6.1g26.0g
Salt0.3g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 426g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty and well-balanced spicey heat

5 stars

Bought this as it's actually 'free-from' and I love curries and chillies and so on. (I have severe intolerance to gluten and milk/lactose). The chicken was indeed lovely and tender, the tomatoey sauce was hot (on my scale 3.5/4 out of 5) but very well-balanced and tasty. It wasn't just heat where you couldn't taste all the ingredients. The rice was also tasty and cooked beautifully. Definitely will buy again and recommend to all who like a touch more heat in their food!

chicken is lovely and so is the rice. Very piquant

3 stars

chicken is lovely and so is the rice. Very piquant hot sauce may not suit everyone

