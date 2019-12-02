Tesco Tex Mex Piri Piri Chicken & Rice 450G

Very tasty and well-balanced spicey heat
Bought this as it's actually 'free-from' and I love curries and chillies and so on. (I have severe intolerance to gluten and milk/lactose). The chicken was indeed lovely and tender, the tomatoey sauce was hot (on my scale 3.5/4 out of 5) but very well-balanced and tasty. It wasn't just heat where you couldn't taste all the ingredients. The rice was also tasty and cooked beautifully. Definitely will buy again and recommend to all who like a touch more heat in their food!
chicken is lovely and so is the rice. Very piquant hot sauce may not suit everyone