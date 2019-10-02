By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tex Mex Beef Burrito 430G

£ 3.50
£8.14/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1374kJ 326kcal
    16%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 716kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef chilli sauce, cooked seasoned rice and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with smoked paprika.
  • Pack size: 430g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Cooked Seasoned Rice (35%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef (12%), Water, Onion, Tomato, Red Pepper, Red Kidney Beans, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Lime Juice, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Cumin, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Coriander, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Beef Extract, Onion Concentrate, Chilli Powder.

Cooked Seasoned Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Black Eyed Beans, Lime Juice, Parsley, Dried Bell Pepper Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 25 mins
From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30 mins
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5. Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer sleeve.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

430g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (192g**)
Energy716kJ / 170kcal1374kJ / 326kcal
Fat4.4g8.4g
Saturates1.9g3.6g
Carbohydrate24.8g47.6g
Sugars2.2g4.2g
Fibre2.6g5.0g
Protein6.5g12.5g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 430g packg typically weighs 384g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Where's the meat?

1 stars

The filling is nearly all rice. If you search hard you might find a few microscopic pieces of beef mince. Bland rice wrapped in bread.

Total waste of money. Still looking for the beef.

1 stars

Total waste of money. Still looking for the beef. Pay 14 pence mire per burrito at a well known fast food Mexican and get some meat in it.

Was very disappointed with this product. It was mo

2 stars

Was very disappointed with this product. It was more of a slightly spicy rice burrito. Beef content is only 12% and it tasted less. Rice content is 35% and it tasted more. Tesco chicken enchiladas on the other hand were absolutely delicious.

A very sad burrito

2 stars

Literally everyone in the world can cook something nicer than this at home in a similar amount of time. It was one of the most bland things I’ve ever eaten. Like it wasn’t by any means disgusting, it just didn’t really have any flavour, not much going on in terms of texture. Just not very good. Couldn’t even tell there was any meat in there. Mexico would be sad about this. The whole country.

Very poor - don't buy.

1 stars

"Spicy Beef"? Where was the beef? Spicy? Hardly. These are very poor - all tortilla and rice, with a few bits of capsicum, sweetcorn and red kidney beans (I had 3 beans in mine) The beef mince in the almost non-existent "spicy" chilli sauce was described in the ingredients list as "12% beef". Rubbish. Doubt there was even 2%.Won't be buying these again at any price.

Pass on this one.

1 stars

No beef, just rice.

