Tesco Tex Mex Beef Burrito 430G

Where's the meat?
The filling is nearly all rice. If you search hard you might find a few microscopic pieces of beef mince. Bland rice wrapped in bread.
Total waste of money. Still looking for the beef. Pay 14 pence mire per burrito at a well known fast food Mexican and get some meat in it.
Was very disappointed with this product. It was more of a slightly spicy rice burrito. Beef content is only 12% and it tasted less. Rice content is 35% and it tasted more. Tesco chicken enchiladas on the other hand were absolutely delicious.
A very sad burrito
Literally everyone in the world can cook something nicer than this at home in a similar amount of time. It was one of the most bland things I’ve ever eaten. Like it wasn’t by any means disgusting, it just didn’t really have any flavour, not much going on in terms of texture. Just not very good. Couldn’t even tell there was any meat in there. Mexico would be sad about this. The whole country.
Very poor - don't buy.
"Spicy Beef"? Where was the beef? Spicy? Hardly. These are very poor - all tortilla and rice, with a few bits of capsicum, sweetcorn and red kidney beans (I had 3 beans in mine) The beef mince in the almost non-existent "spicy" chilli sauce was described in the ingredients list as "12% beef". Rubbish. Doubt there was even 2%.Won't be buying these again at any price.
Pass on this one.
No beef, just rice.