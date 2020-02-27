Sandisk Extreme Micro Sdxc Sd Adaptor 128Gb
Offer
- Get extreme speeds for fast transfer, app performance, and 4K UHD video. Ideal for your Android™ smartphone, action cameras or drones, this high-performance microSD™ card handles 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video and high-resolution photos. The super-fast SanDisk Extreme® microSDXC™ memory card reads up to 160MB/s and writes up to 90MB/s. Plus, it's A2-rated, so you can get fast app performance for an exceptional smartphone experience.
- H15.2cm x W10.1cm x D0.05cm
- 128GB microSD memory card and SD adaptor
- Read speed up to 160MB/s, write speed up to 90 MB/s
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020