100 Multi Colour Berry Solar String Lights

Really lovely
I bought these this year as the last time I bought them was a few years ago, and they broke. The first night they didn't come on, I was so disappointed, and was getting ready to take them back....But the second night they did....and they looked really lovely.
Very pretty multi coloured lights
I bought these a couple of weeks ago very quick delivery too. It makes our small garden look very bright and cheerful I would recommend them
Bright little lights
Bought as a replacement of a broken set and although slightly smaller lamps than anticipated they look great draped over my hedge and are quite bright.
Look lovely
They look really fabulous and stay alight all night long.
Fantastic colours.
OMG. These lights are amazing. Charged them up as instructed and the following evening the switch on. Fantastic colours. Would recommend.
So Pretty
Had these for a week now and they look so pretty in my standard bay tree in the back garden
Colour lights solor
Very happy with lights bought two weeks ago hope they last the summer
Great Solar Lights
Bought these lights last year in white so impressed - decided to add colour to the garden fence
Good product.
I purchased these to replace a set I was disappointed with but was not so with these. Excellent product.
Berry solar lights
Bought these last month. The cable is very long, the lights stay alight for a long time too. They can be set to standard light or flashing lights and the bulbs are very sturdy, they withstood some twisting around my fence without coming apart once. Can honestly say these are the best fairy lights i have ever bought