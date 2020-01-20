By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 20 Bright Bulbs Solar Line Lights -New

2(9)Write a review
Tesco 20 Bright Bulbs Solar Line Lights -New
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • 5.8m cable length, with a 2m distance between solar panel and first bulb
  • 20 coloured LEDs
  • Up to 8 hours glow time
  • Perfect for hanging across fencing and/or around trees in the garden

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I love them

5 stars

I love them.

Look great

4 stars

These look great in my garden. They are really bright and colourful at night time. One small negative is that the bulbs fill with water when it is raining but on a positive they are easily unscrewed and emptied.

do not buy

1 stars

I purchased a set of these lights at first the lights worked, but this only lasted for a week - I have followed the manufactures instruction but these lights no longer work - a complete waste of money

Bought them 2 weeks ago now they don’t work

1 stars

Threw away the box and the receipt

Hardly any brightness from them

1 stars

Hardly any brightness from them

Worked first day never since

1 stars

We bought two sets and put them on two of of our garden trees exposed to hottest sunny days when dark very dim, never worked again after the first day changed the battery for new rechargeable still not working

rubicks cube tangle

1 stars

when i unpacked i have never been faced with such a challenge of untangling to be able to put up .. lets see if they work now . other reviews have been very negative first time i have seen used the single solars last year which were good .

Won't power up on the supplied battery

1 stars

Can't get the supplied battery to power more than 0.64 so it won't supply the lights. Thrown packaging and receipt away so using a standard battery instead. There's no waterproofing protection either just the screw on cover that lets water in.

Broke easily

1 stars

The solar lights looked great, however where the wires are soldered, they have broken off and there isn't any protection from this happening. Will be taking them back today.

Usually bought next

Tesco 25 Dragonfly Solar String Lights

£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Tesco Solar Fence And Post Lights 2 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Tesco 100 White Berry Solar String Light New

£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Artificial Purple & White Pansy

£ 4.00
£4.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here