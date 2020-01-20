Tesco 20 Bright Bulbs Solar Line Lights -New

I love them
Look great
These look great in my garden. They are really bright and colourful at night time. One small negative is that the bulbs fill with water when it is raining but on a positive they are easily unscrewed and emptied.
do not buy
I purchased a set of these lights at first the lights worked, but this only lasted for a week - I have followed the manufactures instruction but these lights no longer work - a complete waste of money
Bought them 2 weeks ago now they don’t work
Threw away the box and the receipt
Hardly any brightness from them
Worked first day never since
We bought two sets and put them on two of of our garden trees exposed to hottest sunny days when dark very dim, never worked again after the first day changed the battery for new rechargeable still not working
rubicks cube tangle
when i unpacked i have never been faced with such a challenge of untangling to be able to put up .. lets see if they work now . other reviews have been very negative first time i have seen used the single solars last year which were good .
Won't power up on the supplied battery
Can't get the supplied battery to power more than 0.64 so it won't supply the lights. Thrown packaging and receipt away so using a standard battery instead. There's no waterproofing protection either just the screw on cover that lets water in.
Broke easily
The solar lights looked great, however where the wires are soldered, they have broken off and there isn't any protection from this happening. Will be taking them back today.