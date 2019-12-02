Tesco Corned Beef Hash 450G

Don't do it! Horrible
Just horrible, one mouthful was enough it went into the bin.
Very tasteless, needs to be less watery and needs some sort of flavour. It doen't take long to make your own also a bit of worcester sauce doesn't go a miss. I have given up with all Tesco's ready meals YUCK. I would rather make an omelette with all sorts in it like a Frittata ie has potato in. Fast filling and yum. Tesco please get some taste tester's ie the customers to taste and give you feedback on all your Ready meals as all are awful. Insult to your taste buds all and a waste of money
Scrumptious
The best ready meal Tesco makes in my opinion. 😋
Avoid
It was barely edible. Only managed to eat potatoes. Actual hash was sloppy with odd taste. Won't go near it again.
Absolutely delicious!!
Absolutely delicious!!! My go to quick meal in the week when not Enough time and energy to make something from scratch. Really tasty and good portion size, and fantastic value. What’s even better, it’s gluten free unlike other supermarket brands! Love it!!! Good work Tesco 😀
this is one of the best items on offer
Perfecto
Was the best corned beef Hash I have had In Years really tasty and filling. Will be regular on my shopping list.
I found this very salty and not enjoyable. Prefer to make my own in future,
Tasty
Very tasty