Tesco Corned Beef Hash 450G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Corned Beef Hash 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2064kJ 491kcal
    25%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates8.0g
    40%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Potato, onion and cured beef, topped with diced potatoes.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Corned beef with roasted diced potatoes and diced onions
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (Sulphites) (41%), Onion, Corned Beef (21%) (Beef, Water, Salt, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Water, Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Chilled: 800W 5½mins / 900W 4 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a futher 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack (430g**)
Energy480kJ / 114kcal2064kJ / 491kcal
Fat3.6g15.5g
Saturates1.9g8.0g
Carbohydrate14.2g60.9g
Sugars1.7g7.4g
Fibre1.1g4.9g
Protein5.7g24.5g
Salt0.5g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwave heated according to instructions.--

Don't do it! Horrible

1 stars

Just horrible, one mouthful was enough it went into the bin.

Very tasteless, needs to be less watery and needs

2 stars

Very tasteless, needs to be less watery and needs some sort of flavour. It doen't take long to make your own also a bit of worcester sauce doesn't go a miss. I have given up with all Tesco's ready meals YUCK. I would rather make an omelette with all sorts in it like a Frittata ie has potato in. Fast filling and yum. Tesco please get some taste tester's ie the customers to taste and give you feedback on all your Ready meals as all are awful. Insult to your taste buds all and a waste of money

Scrumptious

5 stars

The best ready meal Tesco makes in my opinion. 😋

Avoid

1 stars

It was barely edible. Only managed to eat potatoes. Actual hash was sloppy with odd taste. Won't go near it again.

Absolutely delicious!!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious!!! My go to quick meal in the week when not Enough time and energy to make something from scratch. Really tasty and good portion size, and fantastic value. What’s even better, it’s gluten free unlike other supermarket brands! Love it!!! Good work Tesco 😀

this is one of the best items on offer

5 stars

this is one of the best items on offer

Perfecto

5 stars

Was the best corned beef Hash I have had In Years really tasty and filling. Will be regular on my shopping list.

I found this very salty and not enjoyable. Prefer

2 stars

I found this very salty and not enjoyable. Prefer to make my own in future,

Tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

