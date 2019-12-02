Tesco Bangers & Mash In Yorkshire Pudding 440G

Good hearty stuff
Excellent value
Excellent - fantastic value. Not worth making yourself at this price. Sausages good and better than many more expensive ones. Have had this several times and will buy again. Keep up the good work Tesco.
Beautiful and tasty but very very filling! Not quite enough for two people but too much for me. Definitely recommend if you have a big appetite!,,
Tasty and quick. Love them.
The instructions say stir it half way through microwaving. How am I supposed to do that eh? Very difficult to eat directly out of the plastic tray. It loses points for that. Also difficult to eat when you get it on a plate, tho. Who designed this thing? And, wait, don't sausages cause cancer? Maybe I just won't buy this again. It wasn't especially tasty anyway. Too much bread.
Really nice and good value.
This was great! The Yorkshire pudding was crispy around the edge and soft in the centre, just like it should be. The meal was just enough to fill me without leaving me feeling bloated.
Complete Meal
This is such a lovely complete meal, although i freeze it, i completely defrost before cooking in the oven, the only thing i don't like about this meal is the onion gravy, i would rather see no gravy...
Soggy pudding
Since Christmas, there seems to be LESS yorkshire pudding, this means that the gravy goes over the edge and makes pudding soggy. please can we have it as it was before.
So so dry not enough gravy
Not Nice at all, poor show Tesco
The gravy uses tomato pureé in favour of meat stock. This is not gravy in my book it is a tomato sauce. The sausages were very poor quality too. If you are making such a trditional, popular dish like bangers and mash, then do not mess with theingrediants.