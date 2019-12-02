By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bangers & Mash In Yorkshire Pudding 440G

3.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Bangers & Mash In Yorkshire Pudding 440G
£ 2.50
£5.69/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2690kJ 642kcal
    32%
  • Fat27.0g
    39%
  • Saturates8.7g
    44%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 643kJ / 153kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Pork sausages with onion gravy, mashed potato, carrots and peas in a cooked batter case.
  • Succulent British pork sausages and mash in a crispy Yorkshire pudding. Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 440g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato (28%) [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Pork Sausage (18%) [Pork, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), White Pepper, Parsley, Mace, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Sage, Nutmeg], Onion Gravy (18%) [Water, Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Vegetable Juices [Carrot, Mushroom, Onion], Sugar, Salt, Thyme, White Pepper], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin], Water, Peas, Carrot, Egg Blend [Egg White, Egg],   Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Egg White, Salt. Pork sausages filled into pork casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator Follow the heating instructions above.. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Remove film lid and heat for a further 5 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 3½ mins
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat.
800W / 900W 2/ 1½ mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

440g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy643kJ / 153kcal2690kJ / 642kcal
Fat6.5g27.0g
Saturates2.1g8.7g
Carbohydrate17.4g72.6g
Sugars2.0g8.4g
Fibre1.6g6.8g
Protein5.6g23.5g
Salt0.6g2.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 440g typically weighs 418g.--

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good hearty stuff

5 stars

Good hearty stuff

Excellent value

5 stars

Excellent - fantastic value. Not worth making yourself at this price. Sausages good and better than many more expensive ones. Have had this several times and will buy again. Keep up the good work Tesco.

Beautiful and tasty but very very filling! Not qui

5 stars

Beautiful and tasty but very very filling! Not quite enough for two people but too much for me. Definitely recommend if you have a big appetite!,,

Tasty and quick. Love them.

5 stars

Tasty and quick. Love them.

The instructions say stir it half way through micr

3 stars

The instructions say stir it half way through microwaving. How am I supposed to do that eh? Very difficult to eat directly out of the plastic tray. It loses points for that. Also difficult to eat when you get it on a plate, tho. Who designed this thing? And, wait, don't sausages cause cancer? Maybe I just won't buy this again. It wasn't especially tasty anyway. Too much bread.

Really nice and good value.

5 stars

This was great! The Yorkshire pudding was crispy around the edge and soft in the centre, just like it should be. The meal was just enough to fill me without leaving me feeling bloated.

Complete Meal

5 stars

This is such a lovely complete meal, although i freeze it, i completely defrost before cooking in the oven, the only thing i don't like about this meal is the onion gravy, i would rather see no gravy...

Soggy pudding

3 stars

Since Christmas, there seems to be LESS yorkshire pudding, this means that the gravy goes over the edge and makes pudding soggy. please can we have it as it was before.

So so dry not enough gravy

1 stars

So so dry not enough gravy

Not Nice at all, poor show Tesco

2 stars

The gravy uses tomato pureé in favour of meat stock. This is not gravy in my book it is a tomato sauce. The sausages were very poor quality too. If you are making such a trditional, popular dish like bangers and mash, then do not mess with theingrediants.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

