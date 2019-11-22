By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 700G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 700G
£ 5.50
£0.79/100g
1/8 of a cake
  • Energy1491kJ 357kcal
    18%
  • Fat20.9g
    30%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Sugars23.7g
    26%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1695kJ / 406kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge coated in a chocolate frosting.
  • Belgian Chocolate. Gooey sponge with a frosting that melts into a silky chocolate sauce.
  Belgian Chocolate Gooey sponge with a frosting that melts into a silky chocolate sauce
  • Belgian chocolate
  • Gooey sponge with a frosting that melts into a silky chocolate sauce
  • Microwave 4 mins 30 secs
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Belgian Dark Chocolate (7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk, Palm Oil, Water, Dark Brown Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Evaporated Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whipping Cream (Milk), Humectant (Glycerine), Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a cake (88g)
Energy1695kJ / 406kcal1491kJ / 357kcal
Fat23.7g20.9g
Saturates6.2g5.5g
Carbohydrate42.2g37.1g
Sugars26.9g23.7g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein5.1g4.5g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought it for a dessert for friends. Wend down ext

4 stars

Bought it for a dessert for friends. Wend down extremely well. Buying another one tonight. Thoroughly recommend it!!

Heaven galore

5 stars

We always buy this an absolute favorite. It really is best served warm with custard. If your not sure buy it you won't regret it.

Yuck - Tastes like plastic

1 stars

This cake looks delicious but want a disappointment! My kids spat it out. And it has to be awful for them to do that. It does not taste anything like chocolate, rather it has an unpleasant chemical/plastic taste. I would give it 0 stars but you can’t post a review without selecting at least 1 star unfortunately. Do not buy.

