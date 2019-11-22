Tesco Hot Chocolate Fudge Cake 700G

Bought it for a dessert for friends. Wend down ext
Bought it for a dessert for friends. Wend down extremely well. Buying another one tonight. Thoroughly recommend it!!
Heaven galore
We always buy this an absolute favorite. It really is best served warm with custard. If your not sure buy it you won't regret it.
Yuck - Tastes like plastic
This cake looks delicious but want a disappointment! My kids spat it out. And it has to be awful for them to do that. It does not taste anything like chocolate, rather it has an unpleasant chemical/plastic taste. I would give it 0 stars but you can’t post a review without selecting at least 1 star unfortunately. Do not buy.