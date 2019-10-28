Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Cake

Love it!!
Brought this cake for my mums birthday. Have tried a few of Tesco’s cakes and have been disappointed but this one is ideal for someone with a sweet tooth and isn’t to sickly. Love it! Would definitely recommend for anyone’s birthday.
Disappointed.
This cake was very dry and the chocolate layer inside is very small, about 1 mm, so you don't taste it at all. Very disappointed, as Tesco Finest is usually good quality.
Indulgent and delicious
For those with a sweet tooth this is perfect. Two layers of yummy buttercream (one is chocolate flavoured) light sponge, delicious toffee sauce and rich icing. What more could you want for a special occasion.