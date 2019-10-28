By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Cake

£ 11.00
£11.00/each
75g of cake
  • Energy1395kJ 333kcal
    17%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars28.9g
    32%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1861kJ / 445kcal

Product Description

  • Caramel sponge filled with chocolate frosting and covered with a salted caramel buttercream, decorated with Belgian milk chocolate chips, fudge pieces and a caramel sauce.
  • Soft caramel sponge with a chocolate filling and smooth salted caramel buttercream icing. Created by our expert bakers. We combine silky caramel with rich chocolate in this indulgent cake. It's filled with chocolate frosting, covered in salted caramel buttercream, and hand decorated with a drizzle of salted caramel, little chips of Belgian milk chocolate and soft fudge pieces.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Whole Milk, Pasteurised Egg White, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fudge Pieces, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Fructose, Coconut Oil, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Belgian Milk Chocolate Chips, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sal Fat, Mango Kernel Fat, Shea Fat.

Fudge Pieces contain: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Water, Butter (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Belgian Milk Chocolate Chips contain: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

Pack contains 14 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled Base. Card widely recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g75g of cake
Energy1861kJ / 445kcal1395kJ / 333kcal
Fat22.7g17.0g
Saturates10.2g7.7g
Carbohydrate57.2g42.9g
Sugars38.5g28.9g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein2.6g2.0g
Salt0.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it!!

5 stars

Brought this cake for my mums birthday. Have tried a few of Tesco’s cakes and have been disappointed but this one is ideal for someone with a sweet tooth and isn’t to sickly. Love it! Would definitely recommend for anyone’s birthday.

Disappointed.

1 stars

This cake was very dry and the chocolate layer inside is very small, about 1 mm, so you don't taste it at all. Very disappointed, as Tesco Finest is usually good quality.

Indulgent and delicious

5 stars

For those with a sweet tooth this is perfect. Two layers of yummy buttercream (one is chocolate flavoured) light sponge, delicious toffee sauce and rich icing. What more could you want for a special occasion.

