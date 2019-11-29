Catsan Hygiene Cat Litter 5L

We ordered this because we couldn't get our usual,
We ordered this because we couldn't get our usual, & I'm so glad we did! We have a very smelly girl & this has definitely helped, there's also so much less mess!
Love it good for my kitten
great value
totally great value for money
Dreadful Smell was unbearable 3 days use for 1 cat
Within 3 days the smell was unbearable, though it states has odour control. This is one of the worse litters that I have used for my cat especially as she only uses it for the night time. But as the saying goes you get what yo pay for. Dreadful and shall never purchase this again, back to the silicone litter shame Tesco dont stock it.
I think this is one of the better cat litters, doe
I think this is one of the better cat litters, does not clump and seems to soak up odours pretty well.