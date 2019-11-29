Catsan Hygiene Cat Litter 5L

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Hygiene Cat Litter
  • CATSAN Hygiene Plus non clumping mineral cat litter
  • Stops unpleasant odours before they develop
  • Catsan cat litter is extremely low dust
  • Cat litter is suitable for adult cats and kittens
  • Does not contain any artificial additives
  • CATSAN Hygiene Litter is made of unique mineral granules consisting of the finest natural quartz sand, purest lime as well as a highly effective mineral formula. Its fine pored surface absorbs moisture extremely fast like a sponge, safely locking it in. The unique natural mineral composition prevents the development of odour three times more effectively than any other conventional cat litter. It is low dust, non-scented and does not contain any artificial additives.
  • Highly absorbent CATSAN Hygiene cat litter with guaranteed odour protection
  • Each granule absorbs moisture like a sponge so the litter tray remains visibly clean and hygienic
  • CATSAN Hygiene Litter is extremely low dust
  • CATSAN Hygiene cat litter stop unpleasant odours before they can develop
  • Make kittens feel comfortable with their hygiene from the beginning, they will stay true to their nature of being neat and clean
  • Pack size: 5L

  • It's so easy...
  • Please fill the litter box with CATSAN® to a depth of min. 5 cm. Remove the solid waste individually every day and change CATSAN® completely on a regular basis. If you have under-floor heating, please put insulating material under the litter box.

Name and address

  • GB- Mars Petcare UK,
  • PO Box 9346,
  • Melton Mowbray,
  • LE13 9DR.

  • Do you have any questions about CATSAN® or about your cat?
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.catsan.co.uk

5l ℮

We ordered this because we couldn't get our usual,

5 stars

We ordered this because we couldn't get our usual, & I'm so glad we did! We have a very smelly girl & this has definitely helped, there's also so much less mess!

Love it good for my kitten

5 stars

Love it good for my kitten

great value

5 stars

totally great value for money

Dreadful Smell was unbearable 3 days use for 1 cat

1 stars

Within 3 days the smell was unbearable, though it states has odour control. This is one of the worse litters that I have used for my cat especially as she only uses it for the night time. But as the saying goes you get what yo pay for. Dreadful and shall never purchase this again, back to the silicone litter shame Tesco dont stock it.

I think this is one of the better cat litters, doe

4 stars

I think this is one of the better cat litters, does not clump and seems to soak up odours pretty well.

