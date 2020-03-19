By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Highway Rat (New Edition) Julia Donaldson

Highway Rat (New Edition) Julia Donaldson
  • 'Give me your buns and your biscuits! Give me your chocolate ï¿½clairs!
  • For I am the Rat of the highway, and the Rat Thief never shares!'
  • Life is not safe for the other animals, as the villainous Highway
  • Rat gallops along the highway, stealing their food. Clover from
  • a rabbit; nuts from a squirrel - he even steals his own horse's hay.
  • Will he finally meet his comeuppance, in the form of a cunning
  • duck? A fabulous, rollicking rhyme, in the style of the famous
  • Alfred Noyes poem, 'The Highwayman', from the authors of 'The Gruffalo'
  • and 'Zog'.

Great book

5 stars

Great book, lots of fun to read, enjoyed by all the family

Lovely little film

5 stars

I’m so pleased I bought this film. My 3.5 year old absolutely loves it! It’s the perfect length, fantastic animation, great characters - everything you’d expect from a Julia Donaldson story. Very much recommended!

Another family favourite

5 stars

My son's love this book, definitely another family favourite!

Completed our collection!

4 stars

Bought via click and collect (excellent service). Not the best of the Julia Donaldson range, more for older children (my little girl is 3).

Another must have from Julia Donaldson

5 stars

Another fab book by Julia Donaldson about a roguish rat and his dastardly deeds. Boys or Girls will love it

Great repetition

5 stars

Mine love this story. It's a bedtime favourite. Due to it's repeated phrases my son is know able to read himself and track words as we read.

