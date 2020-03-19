Highway Rat (New Edition) Julia Donaldson

Great book
Great book, lots of fun to read, enjoyed by all the family
Lovely little film
I’m so pleased I bought this film. My 3.5 year old absolutely loves it! It’s the perfect length, fantastic animation, great characters - everything you’d expect from a Julia Donaldson story. Very much recommended!
Another family favourite
My son's love this book, definitely another family favourite!
Completed our collection!
Bought via click and collect (excellent service). Not the best of the Julia Donaldson range, more for older children (my little girl is 3).
Another must have from Julia Donaldson
Another fab book by Julia Donaldson about a roguish rat and his dastardly deeds. Boys or Girls will love it
Great repetition
Mine love this story. It's a bedtime favourite. Due to it's repeated phrases my son is know able to read himself and track words as we read.