Contigo Byron Travel Mug Pink 450Ml

I made a tea in this before bed. When I woke up, it was still warm. So yes, it keeps the drink hot for awhile. The outside is cool to touch and the unit is easy to clean. Only downfall is the seal is pretty tough to open. It takes two of my noodle arms to actually open this thing. Which is a bit of an inconvenience everytime you need to take a drink.
Bought this to use in work and it is amazing. Keeps my coffee extremely warm for a few hours and does know spill if knocked over which is great. Also took it on holiday with me and it kept my drinks cold too definitely will be buying another one for my husband
Excellent leakproof mug keeps drinks hot for hours
Great, sturdy mug that is completely leakproof in my experience. It also keeps coffee hot for pretty much the whole day; a ling time, and hours linger than any there travel mug I have ever used. Highly recommended.
Brilliant. Kept my coffee hot for the 3 hours I had it and couldn’t even feel the heat on the outside. Also keeps ice water freezing hot a few hours too
Great mug, keeps drinks piping hot for hours, and will not leak from lid
I bought this to replace my old travel mug , I'm very pleased with it as it keeps the drinks hot for a good few hours. I have now purchased a second one for my husband.
I bought this to use for work. It does an excellent job of keeping my hot drink hot for several hours. Does not leak & easy to clean.
Very happy with my purchase of this Contigo product.
Excellent purchase - much better than all other Products of this kind on the market
Did loads of research into travel mugs that kept drinks hot and cold. The brand Contigo was getting excellent reviews. On a certain worldwide site there were lots to choose from. But, not many that would ship to uk and expensive. Just off chance I typed Contigo Travel mug Uk.Very pleased that not only did Tesco stock them but very well priced. All the reviews were correct. No spills, keeps hot and cold , looks good and excellent all round.