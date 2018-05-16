Sheba Soup Pouches Fish & Vegetable 4X40g

Product Description
- Complementary Pet Food for Adult Cats.
- Sheba® high quality adult cat food and well crafted recipes
- Complementary pet food
- Sheba luxury wet cat food for adult cats with 4 x 40g
- Premium soup cat food pouch with Ocean Fillets & Vegetables
- Cat food contains no artificial colours or preservatives
- Classic recipe of delicately flaked morsels in a smooth, silky soup. A novel dining experience to amaze your feline friend, time and time again. Available in 40g cat food pouches.
- At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior pet food, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.
- High quality adult cat food providing complete nutrition for your feline companion
- Classic recipe of delicately flaked morsels in a smooth, silky cat food soup
- 85g cat food soup gently prepared, with a delicious flavour that cats love
- Delicious pet food made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish
- Quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Fish and Fish Derivatives (25% Ocean Fish Fillets), Vegetables (4% Vegetables), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Minerals, Parsley
Storage
Best before date: see side.
Preparation and Usage
- 21 kcal / 40g
- Feeding instructions:
- To indulge your cat feed this product as a treat. It provides ~10% of the daily calorie requirement of a 4 kg cat. Please feed up to 1 pouch daily and adjust the main meal accordingly.
- How?
- Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB - Mars Petcare UK,
- PO Box 9346,
- Melton Mowbray,
- LE13 9DR.
- IRL - Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
Net Contents
4 x 40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|10
|Fat content:
|0.2
|Inorganic matter:
|0.55
|Crude fibres:
|0.05
|Moisture:
|87
