Whiskas 7+ Senior Poultry Selection In Jelly 40X100g
Offer
Product Description
- Complete Wet Pet Food for Senior Cats.
- Whiskas® delicious meals and cat treats are formulated for your cat's diet
- 100% Complete and Balanced pet food
- 40 x 100g Whiskas wet cat food pouches for adult felines
- Whiskas cat food pouches, Poultry Selection in Jelly
- Delicious cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal. Our WHISKAS® 7+ range offers a variety of tailored meals, to keep your cat full of vitality. Our tasty meals, made with a combination of selected natural* ingredients +vitamins +minerals, provide everything she nutritionally needs for a healthy life.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we understand what your cat naturally needs and loves. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs at each stage of her life, keeping her happy and healthy from kitten through to senior. Developed by our experts at Waltham, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our variety, she can enjoy something different each day.
- Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
- Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 7 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
- Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
- Pack size: 4000G
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
Information
Storage
Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h
- Pouch Only: 3kg x2, 4kg x2 1/2, 5kg x3
- Pouch + Dry Food: 3kg x1 1/2 + 15 g, 4kg x2 + 15 g, 5kg x2 + 25 g
- We recommend to feed a mix of WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
- 77 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's need. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.whiskas.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
40 x 100g ℮
- Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
- Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 7 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
- Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Turkey), Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
- Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.24 Phosphorus: 0.18 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin B2: 1.5 mg Vitamin B6: 4.9 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
- Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 7 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
- Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Duck), Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
- Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.24 Phosphorus: 0.18 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin B2: 1.5 mg Vitamin B6: 4.9 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
- Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 7 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
- Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Chicken), Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
- Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.24 Phosphorus: 0.18 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin B2: 1.5 mg Vitamin B6: 4.9 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- Delicious Senior cat food slices for a convenient and fresh meal
- Wet cat food pouches for cats aged 7 years onwards made with carefully prepared recipes
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality
- With balanced mineral levels to support urinary tract health
- Nutritionally complete & balanced to help her stay happy and healthy
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (38%, of which 94% natural*, including 4% Poultry), Minerals (0.5%)
Storage
- Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 9 Fat content: 5 Inorganic matter: 1.6 Crude fibres: 0.3 Moisture: 84.5 Calcium: 0.24 Phosphorus: 0.18 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin B2: 1.5 mg Vitamin B6: 4.9 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 140 mg Copper (Cupric sulphate, pentahydrate): 1.3 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.32 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 16.1 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 3.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 25.8 mg Cassia gum: 2370 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020