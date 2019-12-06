Tesco Finest Red Potato 1.75Kg

Truly delicious, exceptionally good potatoes.
Worth every penny for wonderful flavour. Gorgeous yellow inside, and truly delicious. Wish they could be organic too. Personally I'd rather have fewer great quality potatoes and really enjoy them.
Tasty variety; poor quality provided.
These are tasty potatoes but there were a lot of unusable ones. There were 2 partial potatoes that had been chopped off, one with a big cut in it and 2 with horrible scab. I usually try not to buy potatoes in mostly opaque packaging for this reason. Not what I would expect in the Finest range. I did not return them as they were a more expensive substitution but I certainly wouldn't buy them.
Very poor texture
Although these potatoes have a good flavour, they go to mush no matter how carefully they’re cooked, so are really only good for mash. Disappointing as they’re in the ‘Finest’ range. Bring back Albert Bartlett Red Rooster potatoes!
Disease free flavoursome slightly floury
Comparable to desire, these are a little more floury and microwave very well, one of the best reds have tried recently. Smooth clear skin, very few green patches, well cared for from field to doorstep. Will look out for these in future.
I bought a bag of these potatoes recently and found them very good, very tasty and not small as someone suggested. I am now buying another pack and hope I can report that it is as good as the first one.
Taste good but far too small which makes peeling a long task
A 'must' buy, try them.
Excellent quality, makes very creamy mash without adding milk or butter. This means also good for boiled potatoes. Sure I have sauted them as well.I can't comment on chips as I don't eat chips
Extremely disappointing
Extremely disappointed with these potatoes. Every potato I have peeled so far (3/4' of the bag) was partially black inside. Tesco Finest? They were absolute rubbish!
Best potato by far for mashing.
Lovely potato especially when mashed. Very buttery in flavour. Doesnt go to mush like some potatoes. My new favourite.
Best Mash !
I only use for BEST Mashed Potatoes, peel, boil. . . drain, add butter and mash, Beautiful !