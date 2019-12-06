By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Red Potato 1.75Kg

Tesco Finest Red Potato 1.75Kg
£ 2.00
£1.15/kg
  • Energy865kJ 204kcal
    10%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes
  • These finest* red potatoes are grown exclusively for Tesco by our dedicated farmers. These smooth oval potatoes with a yellow finish are deliciously buttery when mashed or roasted.
  • Perfect for mashing or roasting, these delightfully buttery potatoes have a distinctive red skin
  • Pack size: 1.75kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,Cyprus (South),Israel

Preparation and Usage

  • Hob (for boiled) Peel potatoes and if needed cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Return to the boil, cover and simmer for 15 - 20 minutes until tender. Drain and serve. For mash: Follow the hob instructions. After draining return to a warm hob for 1 minute to dry. Add milk, butter and seasoning according to preference. Mash until creamy smooth and serve.

    Oven (for roasts) Pre-heat oven. Put 2 - 4 tbsp. of vegetable oil in a roasting tin and place in oven. Peel and cut potatoes into evenly sized pieces and parboil for 10 minutes. Drain thoroughly removing excess water; shake in pan to roughen the surfaces of the potatoes. Carefully transfer the potatoes into the hot roasting tin, turn in the oil and season. Return to the oven for 55 - 0 minutes, turning occasionally until golden (no darker).

    Preparation Guidelines: Wash potatoes.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.75kg

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical 250g serving contains
Energy346kJ / 82kcal865kJ / 204kcal
Fat0.2g0.5g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate17.2g43.0g
Sugars0.6g1.5g
Fibre1.3g3.3g
Protein2.1g5.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Thiamin0mg (18%NRV)1mg (45%NRV)
Folic Acid35.0µg (18%NRV)87.5µg (44%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Truly delicious, exceptionally good potatoes.

5 stars

Worth every penny for wonderful flavour. Gorgeous yellow inside, and truly delicious. Wish they could be organic too. Personally I'd rather have fewer great quality potatoes and really enjoy them.

Tasty variety; poor quality provided.

3 stars

These are tasty potatoes but there were a lot of unusable ones. There were 2 partial potatoes that had been chopped off, one with a big cut in it and 2 with horrible scab. I usually try not to buy potatoes in mostly opaque packaging for this reason. Not what I would expect in the Finest range. I did not return them as they were a more expensive substitution but I certainly wouldn't buy them.

Very poor texture

3 stars

Although these potatoes have a good flavour, they go to mush no matter how carefully they’re cooked, so are really only good for mash. Disappointing as they’re in the ‘Finest’ range. Bring back Albert Bartlett Red Rooster potatoes!

Disease free flavoursome slightly floury

5 stars

Comparable to desire, these are a little more floury and microwave very well, one of the best reds have tried recently. Smooth clear skin, very few green patches, well cared for from field to doorstep. Will look out for these in future.

I bought a bag of these potatoes recently and foun

4 stars

I bought a bag of these potatoes recently and found them very good, very tasty and not small as someone suggested. I am now buying another pack and hope I can report that it is as good as the first one.

Taste good but far too small which makes peeling a

3 stars

Taste good but far too small which makes peeling a long task

A 'must' buy, try them.

5 stars

Excellent quality, makes very creamy mash without adding milk or butter. This means also good for boiled potatoes. Sure I have sauted them as well.I can't comment on chips as I don't eat chips

Extremely disappointing

1 stars

Extremely disappointed with these potatoes. Every potato I have peeled so far (3/4' of the bag) was partially black inside. Tesco Finest? They were absolute rubbish!

Best potato by far for mashing.

5 stars

Lovely potato especially when mashed. Very buttery in flavour. Doesnt go to mush like some potatoes. My new favourite.

Best Mash !

5 stars

I only use for BEST Mashed Potatoes, peel, boil. . . drain, add butter and mash, Beautiful !

