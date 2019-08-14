Tesco Finest Tomato & Balsamic Soup 600G

Best soup I've ever had. No exaggeration
Not to class myself as a soup connoisseur, however I have had my fair share of shop bought (tinned and fresh from a variety of supermarkets), restaurant prepared and homemade tomato soups. This however. Best soup I've ever had. No exaggeration.
This just taste like the tomato juice in Italy..yu
This just taste like the tomato juice in Italy..yummy hot and cold
Far too acidic
Incredibly acidic. I know the clue is in the title but it was really unpleasantly acidic.
The best soup
This is now my fave soup, it's got the normal delicious tomato soup taste, but with the added balsamic taste and that makes it even better I think, as it adds to the taste. It's good on a rainy or cold (or both) day.