Tesco Finest Tomato & Balsamic Soup 600G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Finest Tomato & Balsamic Soup 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy483kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 161kJ / 38kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with tomatoes, roasted tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.
  • A simple soup elevated with craft and expertise to celebrate the full flavour of tomatoes. Our experts roast them to enhance their sweetness then blend them with tomatoes and a splash of sweet yet sharp balsamic vinegar.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Tomato, Tomato Juice, Roasted Tomato (4%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Balsamic vinegar (1.5%), Agave Syrup, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roast Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Oregano, Thyme.

Roasted Tomato contains: Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Powder, Oregano.

Balsamic vinegar contains: White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Grape Must.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy161kJ / 38kcal483kJ / 115kcal
Fat1.4g4.2g
Saturates0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate4.9g14.7g
Sugars3.9g11.7g
Fibre0.7g2.1g
Protein1.2g3.6g
Salt0.5g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Best soup I've ever had. No exaggeration

5 stars

Not to class myself as a soup connoisseur, however I have had my fair share of shop bought (tinned and fresh from a variety of supermarkets), restaurant prepared and homemade tomato soups. This however. Best soup I've ever had. No exaggeration.

This just taste like the tomato juice in Italy..yu

5 stars

This just taste like the tomato juice in Italy..yummy hot and cold

Far too acidic

1 stars

Incredibly acidic. I know the clue is in the title but it was really unpleasantly acidic.

The best soup

5 stars

This is now my fave soup, it's got the normal delicious tomato soup taste, but with the added balsamic taste and that makes it even better I think, as it adds to the taste. It's good on a rainy or cold (or both) day.

