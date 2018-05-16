Summit Beanie Hat With Light

- - Light Up Beanie Hat
- - Warm and Snug Black Hat
- - IP45 Rating
- Ideal for camping, walking, cycling, hiking and other outdoor activities! 4 x high power LEDs with up to 8 hours burn time. Activate light via the on/off push button that has three levels of power.
- Hand Wash Only. Remove Light Before Washing
