By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natural World Argan Oil Conditioner 1000Ml

1(1)Write a review
Natural World Argan Oil Conditioner 1000Ml
£ 6.50
£0.65/100ml

Product Description

  • Argan Oil of Morocco Moisture Rich Conditioner
  • Share on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram
  • #NaturalWorldHair, #MyNaturalWorld
  • A luxurious and wonderfully creamy conditioner infused with precious certified organic Argan Oil and an uplifting blend of 4 essential oils (Rosemary, Lemongrass, Orange and Ylang Ylang). Argan Oil is known for its ability to: Moisturise & Nourish, Smooth & Repair, Add Shine & Softness
  • Superfood for hair
  • 95% natural derived ingredients
  • 0% parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
  • Created in Soho, London
  • Suitable for all hair types
  • Vegan friendly & cruelty free
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Ceteareth-20, Behentrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Parfum/Fragrance, Panthenol, Amodimethicone, Citric Acid, Trideceth-12, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Cymbopogon Flexuosus (Lemongrass) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Cetrimonium Chloride, Acetic Acid, Limonene

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: After shampooing, apply generously to damp hair and gently massage, working through to ends. Leave on for 2-3 minutes and rinse hair thoroughly.

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occur rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,

Return to

  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,
  • UK.
  • www.natural-world.com

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occur rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not worth it

1 stars

I have elbow length, thick hair and usually use herbal essences hello hydration. I bought this on a half price deal just to try something new. Mistake. It smells nice in the bottle but quickly loses its scent after hair is dry. It does not apply well. You want a thick, creamy - almost greasy - condition that slides on easy and coats the strands......this product does not do this. I needed to put a lot in my hair to get any kind of even coverage, and there was no easy slide, no creaminess, but there was an odd greasiness (like lard residue on your fingers). It might work better for others, but as far as I can see it is no substitute for other brands.

Usually bought next

Natural World Argan Oil Shampoo 1000Ml

£ 6.50
£0.65/100ml

Natural World Argan Oil Shampoo 500Ml

£ 4.30
£0.86/100ml

Natural World Brazilian Shampoo 1000Ml

£ 6.50
£0.65/100ml

Natural World Brazilian Conditioner 1000Ml

£ 6.50
£0.65/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here