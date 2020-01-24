Natural World Argan Oil Conditioner 1000Ml

Not worth it
I have elbow length, thick hair and usually use herbal essences hello hydration. I bought this on a half price deal just to try something new. Mistake. It smells nice in the bottle but quickly loses its scent after hair is dry. It does not apply well. You want a thick, creamy - almost greasy - condition that slides on easy and coats the strands......this product does not do this. I needed to put a lot in my hair to get any kind of even coverage, and there was no easy slide, no creaminess, but there was an odd greasiness (like lard residue on your fingers). It might work better for others, but as far as I can see it is no substitute for other brands.