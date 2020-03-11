By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Girlz Only Dry Shampoo Volume 200Ml

Girlz Only Dry Shampoo Volume 200Ml
£ 1.50
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Dry Shampoo Dazzling Volume
  • "Dazzling Volume" Dry Shampoo. Instantly breathes new life into dull, flat hair between washes leaving hair feeling fresh with a Volume-plus body and bounce. Use also to help create a glamorous up-do.
  • Refreshes hair between washes
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat, Oryza Sativa Starch, Aqua & Hydrolyzed Corn Protein & Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein & Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Limonene, Geraniol

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake can well before use. Hold the can upright approximately 20cm from hair. Spray lightly giving an even coverage. Leave for a few moments, massage in using fingertips or brush. Brush out any excess. If spray fails to work, remove nozzle and rinse in warm water, replace pointing away from face.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate use.
  • DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • AFB Limited,
  • Unit 2,
  • Alban Park,
  • Hatfield Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Herts.,

Return to

  • AFB Limited,
  • Unit 2,
  • Alban Park,
  • Hatfield Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Herts.,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disapponting

1 stars

Leaves a strong residue on the hair which is hard to comb out. My hair didn`t feel refreshed or volumized after using this dry shampoo not like other brands. After 4 uses the pressure gone from the bottle, so I wasn`t able to continue using the product.

I've bought two bottles now, and both have just gi

1 stars

I've bought two bottles now, and both have just given up the ghost as soon as I've used them once - the spray top doesn't work - the can is full but it's impossible to get any to spray out, super frustrating.

Stops spraying after a few uses despite being full

1 stars

I've been using this product for a while now as it did the job but lately I've had issues. 3 in a row now the spray has seized up. First time I thought it was my thought as I accidentally knocked it off shelf and knocked the spray attachment off and when putting it on about 2 uses afterwards it stopped working. So I bought another, I used it a handful of times then the spray turned into a bit of a drizzle and then stopped again despite being full (you could hear that shaking it). Thought I'd give it 1 last shot, bought a third spray. I used it twice and the spray stopped working. Even took the spray attachment off to see if it was blocked, nothing. Put it back on and it started 'hissing' so took attachment back off and the little 'nip' was just slightly fizzing away with a little bit of the product coming out. Couldn't stop it. Went to work, came home and it was empty!! There must be a bad batch or something but I'm not buying another til it's fixed as it's just a waste of money!!

Bought this to try and its horrible like theres no

1 stars

Bought this to try and its horrible like theres no gas in it just spraying nothing!!!

