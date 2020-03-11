Girlz Only Dry Shampoo Volume 200Ml

Disapponting
Leaves a strong residue on the hair which is hard to comb out. My hair didn`t feel refreshed or volumized after using this dry shampoo not like other brands. After 4 uses the pressure gone from the bottle, so I wasn`t able to continue using the product.
I've bought two bottles now, and both have just given up the ghost as soon as I've used them once - the spray top doesn't work - the can is full but it's impossible to get any to spray out, super frustrating.
Stops spraying after a few uses despite being full
I've been using this product for a while now as it did the job but lately I've had issues. 3 in a row now the spray has seized up. First time I thought it was my thought as I accidentally knocked it off shelf and knocked the spray attachment off and when putting it on about 2 uses afterwards it stopped working. So I bought another, I used it a handful of times then the spray turned into a bit of a drizzle and then stopped again despite being full (you could hear that shaking it). Thought I'd give it 1 last shot, bought a third spray. I used it twice and the spray stopped working. Even took the spray attachment off to see if it was blocked, nothing. Put it back on and it started 'hissing' so took attachment back off and the little 'nip' was just slightly fizzing away with a little bit of the product coming out. Couldn't stop it. Went to work, came home and it was empty!! There must be a bad batch or something but I'm not buying another til it's fixed as it's just a waste of money!!
Bought this to try and its horrible like theres no gas in it just spraying nothing!!!