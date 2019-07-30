Bold 2 In 1 Silk Flwr&Gld Fressia 24 Washes 888Ml

Excellent!
Always use this brand for my clothes washing good clean and smell and excellent value
Loved the long lasting smell. Worked great on stains on football kits and they smelt lovely and fresh after washing. I always use bold, never had any problems even with my sensitive skin. Can't go wrong whether your preference is the capsules, liquid or powder although I usually go for the capsules especially when they're on offer. Would give it a 5/5
Wow my friend gave me one of these to try and all I can say is amazing, these smell fantastic and my clothes feel so soft and snuggly, the fragrance lasts for ages. I went straight out and bought some and I also bought the lotus flower and white lily I absolutely love them and can’t recommend them enough
WOW!!! This was my first time using these, fragrance is so nice & lasts long too!!!
love this so nice and fresh keeps its smell for a long time and clothes are so soft
Love bold the smell and clean all your washing is for days after and it's a plus it works on a 30 degree wash and also with cold water [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely love this in whatever fragrance, although my favourite is lavender and camomile. Not only does it clean brilliantly even at low temperatures, it's the smell that you just can't beat!!! Delicious x highly recommended
Lovely fragrance quality 100 percent can be a little bit pricey x
I love it smells so good very soothing and the smell lasts
I have been using bold liquid for years and have not gone to any other, why try different when you have the best.