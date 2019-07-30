By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bold 2 In 1 Silk Flwr&Gld Fressia 24 Washes 888Ml

4.5(67)Write a review
image 1 of Bold 2 In 1 Silk Flwr&Gld Fressia 24 Washes 888Ml
£ 4.00
£0.45/100ml
  • Bold Gold Orchid Washing Liquid Gel’s elegant scent is infused with a seductive hint of precious vanilla that calms the spirit. It gives your fabrics a deep, luxurious softness – transforming the everyday chore of washing into a rich, indulgent experience. Feel almost regal in clothes that are softer than ever before. Unlike traditional washing powder, Bold Gel allows for easy pre-treatment!
  • Washing Liquid Gel for Brilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor freshness
  • Outstanding results even at 30°C
  • Enjoy the gorgeous scent of Gold Orchid
  • Try the Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent Booster
  • Also available as All-in-1 Pods for even more freshness
  • Pack size: 888ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Delta-Damascone. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

888 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Tetrahydrolinalool, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Delta-Damascone. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

67 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use this brand for my clothes washing good clean and smell and excellent value

Excellent!

5 stars

Loved the long lasting smell. Worked great on stains on football kits and they smelt lovely and fresh after washing. I always use bold, never had any problems even with my sensitive skin. Can't go wrong whether your preference is the capsules, liquid or powder although I usually go for the capsules especially when they're on offer. Would give it a 5/5

Excellent!

5 stars

Wow my friend gave me one of these to try and all I can say is amazing, these smell fantastic and my clothes feel so soft and snuggly, the fragrance lasts for ages. I went straight out and bought some and I also bought the lotus flower and white lily I absolutely love them and can’t recommend them enough

Excellent!

5 stars

WOW!!! This was my first time using these, fragrance is so nice & lasts long too!!!

clean

5 stars

love this so nice and fresh keeps its smell for a long time and clothes are so soft

Excellent!

5 stars

Love bold the smell and clean all your washing is for days after and it's a plus it works on a 30 degree wash and also with cold water [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bold 2in1 gel

5 stars

Absolutely love this in whatever fragrance, although my favourite is lavender and camomile. Not only does it clean brilliantly even at low temperatures, it's the smell that you just can't beat!!! Delicious x highly recommended

Bold2in1 lavender and camomile

5 stars

Lovely fragrance quality 100 percent can be a little bit pricey x

Bold lavender

3 stars

I love it smells so good very soothing and the smell lasts

The best you can get

5 stars

I have been using bold liquid for years and have not gone to any other, why try different when you have the best.

1-10 of 67 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lenor Gold Orchid Fabric Conditioner 1.925 Litre

£ 5.00
£2.60/litre

Bold Washing Gel White Lily 24 Washes 888Ml

£ 4.00
£4.51/litre

Comfort Intense Luxurious Fabric Conditioner 900Ml

£ 3.00
£3.34/litre

Offer

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here