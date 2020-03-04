Glade Auto Refill Duo Clean Linen

- Customise your home air freshening experience with Pure Clean Linen Glade Automatic Spray. Choose a setting on the holder's timer to have your home fragrance automatically dispensed into a room every 9, 18 or 36 minutes, or press the boost button for an instant burst anytime you want it.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- This room spray fragrance is characterised by a whisper of crisp, airy innocence and pure inspiration
- Glade Automatic Spray Refill fits into the new, completely re-designed battery-operated holder to provide up to 60 days of automatic freshness
- Glade Automatic Air Freshener Refills provide a fresh burst every 9, 18 or 36 minutes
- Bliss; We have a fragrance for that
Information
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Keep the unit pointed away from your face at all times.
- Turn the unit to the OFF position, and remove the empty can.
- 2. Insert can with spray facing out.
- 3. Select desired timer setting.
Warnings
- Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
- If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray.
- Repeated exposure may cause skin dryness or cracking.
- Caution. Use only as directed. Use only in well-ventilated areas. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
- Contains benzyl salicylate, 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate, 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8, 8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl) ethan-1-one. May produce an allergic reaction.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
538ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
