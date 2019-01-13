Gillette Travel Set With Mach 3 Razor

It's simply impossible to open the plastic box
I purchased 8 Mach3 XL blades and simply can't open the box. There are no instructions I can see on the box or on P&G's website. I am furious about now having to drive 7 miles to ask ASDA for help.
Perfect shave.
I shave my head all over, and the Mach3 is by far the best and most comfortable shaver I've used.
I want Mach 3 Sensitive blades
Where are the Mach 3 sensitive blades? I've tried these and they are not as good as the Sensitive/Power blades. I don't want to change to change to Fusion.
no one makes a better razor
I tried the mach 3 razors when I received them as a Christmas gift, I have never bought any other brand since
Brilliant
Great product, gives a nice clean saves and last upto three to four days before having to reshave
The Best Razor Gillette Ever Produced
Having Used This Razor Since Its Inception I Am In No Doubt This Is The Best Razor Gillette Have Ever Produced. Hard Act To Follow.
The best blades for me, but too expensive
Become too expensive, now looking for an alternative for the next ten years or so. May grow a beard.
Bought by mistake,I now use Fusion Manual.
I bought a pack of these by mistake (I used to use them), I now use the Fusion Manual razor which is very good, I believe that the mach 3 is is nowhere near as good.
Simple, yet efficient
Don`t need 17 blades and "gyro" steering , for fast and quality shaving.Mach3 razor was a revolution and still is.It is an easy and fast way to shave.
Good product but a little expensive.
I find this gives a good shave and lasts a little longer than most disposable razors.