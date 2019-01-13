By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Travel Set With Mach 3 Razor

4.5(800)Write a review
Gillette Travel Set With Mach 3 Razor
£ 10.00
£10.00/each
  • Give the gift of a sleek, close shave with the Gillette Mach3 Razor Gift Set. For the ultimate grooming experience whilst travelling the handy sized toiletry bag contains Gillette’s Mach3 Men’s Razor, Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shave Gel, Gillette Sensitive Skin Aftershave Balm, Head & Shoulders Classic Shampoo, Oral-B Travel toothbrush and Oral-B Pro Expert toothpaste. The Gillette Mach3 Razor has blades thinner than a surgeon’s scalpel and gets a close shave with zero redness in just one stroke, helping men around the world have a great start to their day. It’s not just that 3 blades cut better than one, Gillette’s Mach3 3-blade shaving technology features spring-mounted blades to adjust to different levels of shaving pressure and skin variations for more precision. The added Sensitive Skin Shave Gel enhances razor glide to help the triple protection formula protect your skin against nicks, redness and tightness, whilst the Sensitive Skin Aftershave Balm refreshes and replenishes your skin.
  • Give the gift of a sleek, close shave
  • Travel essentials: Gillette Mach3 Razor, Sensitive Skin Shave Gel, Sensitive Skin Aftershave Balm, Head&Shoulders Shampoo, Oral-B Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Toiletry bag
  • Gillette’s Mach3 Razor gets a closer shave with less redness
  • Gillette Series Sensitive Shave Gel is enriched with aloe. The Triple Action hydrates, protects and refreshes the skin
  • Gillette Aftershave Balm, formulated with rich moisturizers and premium soothing and cooling agents, refreshes and replenishes your skin
  • Oral-B Pro Expert Toothpaste helps fight tartar & plaque before it builds-up
  • Head&Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo will thoroughly cleanse your hair and nourish your scalp
  • Toiletry bag for added convenience

Information

Ingredients

Gillette Mach 3 Razor: PEG-115M; PEG-7M; PEG-100; BHT; Aloe Barbadensis; Tocopheryl Acetate, Gillette Series Shave Gel Sensitive Skin: Aqua; Palmitic Acid; Triethanolamine; Isopentane; Glyceryl Oleate; Stearic Acid; Isobutane; Sorbitol; Hydroxyethylcellulose; Parfum; Myristic Acid; Lauric Acid; PTFE; PEG-90M; PEG-23M; Propylene Glycol; Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice; Silica; Limonene, Gillette Aftershave Balm Sensitive Skin: Aqua; Aluminium Starch Octenylsuccinate; Glycerin; Myristyl Propionate; Paraffinum Liquidum; Phenoxyethanol; Parfum; Cetyl Palmitate; PEG-30 Lanolin; Carbomer; Avena Sativa Kernel Flour; Methylparaben; Lecithin; Propylparaben; Sodium Hydroxide; Limonene; Benzyl Salicylate; Linalool; Propylene Glycol Stearate; Polysorbate 20; Sorbitan Laurate; Benzophenone-4; Citral; Triethanolamine; Propylene Gycol Laurate; Citronellol; Coumarin; Hexyl Cinnamal; Tocopherol, Oral B Pro Expert Toothpaste: Glycerin; Hydrated Silica; Sodium Hesametaphosphate; Propylene Glycol; PEG-6; Aqua; Zinc Lactate; Sodium Fluoride Cl 77891; Sodium Lauryl Sulfate; Aroma; Sodium Gluconate; Chondrus Crispus; Trisodium Phosphate; Stannous Fluoride; Sodium Saccharin; Xanthan Gum; Copernicia Cerifera; Cera; Cinnamal; Silica; Eugenol; CI 74160, Head&Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo: Aqua; Sodium Lauryl Sulfate; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Glycol Distearate; Zinc Carbonate; Sodium Chloride; Sodium Xylenesulfonate; Zinc Pyrithione; Cocamidopropyl Betaine; Dimethicone; Parfum; Sodium Benzoate; Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride; Hydrochloric Acid; Hexyl Cinnamal; Linalool; Butylphenyl Methylpropional; Magnesium Carbonate Hydroxide; Magnesium Nitrate; Sodium Polynaphthalenesulfonate; Methylchloroisothiazolinone; Magnesium Chloride; CI 42090; Methylisothiazolinone; CI 17200

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Gillette Series Shave Gel: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep away from hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not piece or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/ 122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 8.85% by mass of the contents are flammable. Solvent abuse can kill.
  • Oral B Pro Expert Toothpaste: Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350ppm fluoride). For adults and adolescents above 12 years. For children above 6 years, ask a dentist before use.
  • Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo: Caution : Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Shake well before use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey KT13 OXP,
  • UK
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Gillette Series Shave Gel: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep away from hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not piece or burn even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/ 122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 8.85% by mass of the contents are flammable. Solvent abuse can kill. Oral B Pro Expert Toothpaste: Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350ppm fluoride). For adults and adolescents above 12 years. For children above 6 years, ask a dentist before use. Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo: Caution : Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Shake well before use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

800 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

It&#39;s simply impossible to open the plastic box

1 stars

I purchased 8 Mach3 XL blades and simply can&#39;t open the box. There are no instructions I can see on the box or on P&amp;G&#39;s website. I am furious about now having to drive 7 miles to ask ASDA for help.

Perfect shave.

5 stars

I shave my head all over, and the Mach3 is by far the best and most comfortable shaver I've used.

I want Mach 3 Sensitive blades

3 stars

Where are the Mach 3 sensitive blades? I've tried these and they are not as good as the Sensitive/Power blades. I don't want to change to change to Fusion.

no one makes a better razor

5 stars

I tried the mach 3 razors when I received them as a Christmas gift, I have never bought any other brand since

Brilliant

5 stars

Great product, gives a nice clean saves and last upto three to four days before having to reshave

The Best Razor Gillette Ever Produced

5 stars

Having Used This Razor Since Its Inception I Am In No Doubt This Is The Best Razor Gillette Have Ever Produced. Hard Act To Follow.

The best blades for me, but too expensive

3 stars

Become too expensive, now looking for an alternative for the next ten years or so. May grow a beard.

Bought by mistake,I now use Fusion Manual.

3 stars

I bought a pack of these by mistake (I used to use them), I now use the Fusion Manual razor which is very good, I believe that the mach 3 is is nowhere near as good.

Simple, yet efficient

5 stars

Don`t need 17 blades and "gyro" steering , for fast and quality shaving.Mach3 razor was a revolution and still is.It is an easy and fast way to shave.

Good product but a little expensive.

4 stars

I find this gives a good shave and lasts a little longer than most disposable razors.

1-10 of 800 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

