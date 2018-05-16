Dr Salts Muscle Therapy Bath & Shower Gel 350Ml

Product Description
- Therapeutic Solutions Muscle Therapy with Eucalyptus Dead Sea Bath + Shower Gel
- The waters of the Dead Sea have been renowned for their therapeutic effects since ancient times. They are unique - with a salt concentration 10 times higher than ocean water and containing the highest concentration of natural minerals in the world vital for maintaining healthy skin.
- DrSalts+ have combined 100% natural Dead Sea Salts with invigorating Eucalyptus and an organic Seaweed blend, to give you a rejuvenating bath or shower experience that will help to deeply cleanse and revive your entire body.
- Bring the therapeutic benefits of the Dead Sea into your own bathroom!
- Key ingredients and benefits:
- Dead Sea Salts contain 21 different types of minerals including Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium and Calcium, essential for staying healthy.
- Organic Seaweed blend has naturally nourishing and detoxifying properties to deeply cleanse and help provide skin with protection.
- Eucalyptus essential oil helps to soothe tired joints and muscles, clear the mind and focus concentration.
- Deep cleansing
- Helps to soothe aching muscles
- Rejuvenates body and senses
- Pack size: 350ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Allantoin, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Magnesium Sulfate, Maris Sal (Sea Salt), Polysorbate 80, Sorbitan Oleate, Propylene Glycol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Laminaria Digitata Extract, Ascophyllum Nodosum Extract, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Ascorbic Acid, Limonene, CI 75810 (Chlorophyllin-Copper Complex)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: In the shower, lather up and massage across damp skin or in the bath, pour a generous amount under running water, lie back and enjoy your soak.
Warnings
- For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Should this occur rinse immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
Name and address
- Dr Salts+,
- PO Box 443,
- Teddington,
- TW11 1AT.
Net Contents
350ml ℮
