Tesco Counter Individual Pork Pie 130G2 From 1.5

- Energy2259kJ 543kcal27%
- Fat36.5g52%
- Saturates13.0g65%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1614kJ / 388kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned cured pork in a crisp hot water crust pastry.
- Pork Pie 140g. Selected cuts of cured pork, seasoned, in a hot water crust pastry
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Water, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Egg
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Paper widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
140g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1614kJ / 388kcal
|2259kJ / 543kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|36.5g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|13.0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|37.8g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.1g
|Protein
|10.4g
|14.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019