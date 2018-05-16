By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Counter Individual Pork Pie 130G2 From 1.5

Tesco Counter Individual Pork Pie 130G



£ 1.50
£1.50/each



Each pie
  • Energy2259kJ 543kcal
    27%
  • Fat36.5g
    52%
  • Saturates13.0g
    65%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1614kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned cured pork in a crisp hot water crust pastry.
  • Pork Pie 140g. Selected cuts of cured pork, seasoned, in a hot water crust pastry

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Water, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Egg

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

140g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1614kJ / 388kcal2259kJ / 543kcal
Fat26.1g36.5g
Saturates9.3g13.0g
Carbohydrate27.0g37.8g
Sugars1.7g2.3g
Fibre1.5g2.1g
Protein10.4g14.6g
Salt0.9g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

