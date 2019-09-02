By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco Vegetable Samosa 2 For 1.5

Counter Tesco Vegetable Samosa 2 For 1.5

One vegetable samosa
  • Energy1038kJ 249kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1153kJ / 276kcal

Product Description

  • Indian inspired snack made with potato, peas and carrot wrapped in a crisp pastry.
  • Counter Vegetable Samosa

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Peas (10%), Onion, Carrot, Water, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Salt, Maize Starch, Poppy Seeds, Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Seed, Black Onion Seed, Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Fennel, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 90g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne vegetable samosa (90g)
Energy1153kJ / 276kcal1038kJ / 249kcal
Fat15.9g14.3g
Saturates2.8g2.5g
Carbohydrate27.8g25.0g
Sugars2.6g2.3g
Fibre2.8g2.5g
Protein4.1g3.7g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Is this really a samosa?

2 stars

The dough encased some sort of puree and the odd cooked green pea.

Awful

1 stars

Less than half filled with veg, the worst value samosas I have ever bought.Should have made official complaint but will never buy again.

Poorly filled vegetable samosas

3 stars

Mid afternoon on a Friday, not very busy. 1 - Vegetable samosa at Lichfield counter. Only 3 pieces available. Very well presented , quality 'pastry' but very poorly filled especially as they are quite large (4"-5") triangles. The corners barely had any filling so a bit stodgy to eat. 2 - why no meat samosas? I have never seen any on display.

