Counter Tesco Vegetable Samosa 2 For 1.5

Is this really a samosa?
The dough encased some sort of puree and the odd cooked green pea.
Awful
Less than half filled with veg, the worst value samosas I have ever bought.Should have made official complaint but will never buy again.
Poorly filled vegetable samosas
Mid afternoon on a Friday, not very busy. 1 - Vegetable samosa at Lichfield counter. Only 3 pieces available. Very well presented , quality 'pastry' but very poorly filled especially as they are quite large (4"-5") triangles. The corners barely had any filling so a bit stodgy to eat. 2 - why no meat samosas? I have never seen any on display.