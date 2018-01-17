Batman V Superman Dawn Of Justice Dvd

Intriguing concept but sometimes a bit dark
This ended up cheaper than EBay and arrived at the pickup point on time. Very satisfactory.
Good film with twist and turns.
An entertaining film that gives out a nice storyline for fans of Superman. Good music score to express mood. Nice price for D.V.D.
Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice
Good film, good storyline that links to the next films.
great
bought this for my son for Christmas really good pric.
Love it
Brought this film for childs birthday tgry love it.
Speedy service
This was bought as a Christmas gift so not watched yet but delivery was great and collection from an Express store was no bother. Thanks
Stunning visuals!
Excellent continuation of the Batman saga. Full marks, very highly recommended indeed!
awesome - and I know awesome
I have trecked the grand canyon a walked up Kilimanjaro; this film is awesome and t kids (and I :-)) just keep watching it