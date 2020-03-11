L'oreal Casting Creme Gloss 210 Blue Black

Lovely colour! Slightly dark for me but colour is
Lovely colour! Slightly dark for me but colour is very vibrant and hair are very shiny and look fantastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice and easy to apply, its smells nice. Did cover my gray hair and the darkness one too, natural blond looking and the conditioner make my hair nice soft and beautiful smooth smell of honey, will used it again thank you L’Oréal [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely bright color, will definitely be using this shade again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this hair dye. So easy to use. No nasty toxic smells. Lovely colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tried the dye on my mum, hair didn’t feel dry, however was expecting a lighter shade as now doesn’t match my mums current colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
What a rich, luxurious colour this dye gave my hair. Final shade is very natural and not at all like your usual box colour. My hair felt softer and thoroughly conditioned afterwards too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this colour and the final results were what I expected. Very easy to use and easy to follow instructions too. The products smelt nice, unlike other brands I’ve used before and after numerous washes my colour still looks fresh, shiny and bright. Very happy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is absolutely brilliant! Its revived my hair back to this gorgeous sun kissed hair without the damage from the uv rays. It’s the perfect product to brighten your hair up from the winter blues and what’s better is that it hasn’t got the nasty chemicals a permanent dye would have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is one of the quickest leave-in times of any colour I’ve used and it does lift quickly. That’s handy when you’re short on time! The colour is rich and leaves hair shiny. It does pick up on warm tones, so I used L’Oreal purple shampoo and conditioner the following day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely colour, easy to apply and left my hair looking healthy without any sign of dryness. It had a fairly subtle odour for a hair colour which didnt linger. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]