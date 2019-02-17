By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Marble Loaf Cake

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Marble Loaf Cake
£ 1.35
£1.35/each
1/6 of a cake
  • Energy670kJ 160kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1675kJ / 399kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour and chocolate flavour marbled sponge cake.
  • Baked in the tray Vanilla and chocolate and flavour swirled sponge for a marble effect Our cakes are individually baked in their own tray, perfect for tea time or after dinner treat
  • Baked in the tray Vanilla and chocolate and flavour swirled sponge for a marble effect
  • Baked in the tray
  • Vanilla and chocolate flavour swirled sponge for a marble effect
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Humectant (Glycerine), Pasteurised Egg White, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.,

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip: for the perfect slice, unfold one end and peel back the sides. Use a serrated knife and slice with sawing action. Clean blade between slices.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a cake (40g)
Energy1675kJ / 399kcal670kJ / 160kcal
Fat17.6g7.0g
Saturates3.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate53.3g21.3g
Sugars24.6g9.8g
Fibre1.5g0.6g
Protein6.2g2.5g
Salt0.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Ok, but dry, needs to eaten with cream or custard

3 stars

Ok, but dry, needs to eaten with cream or custard as a dessert.

