Sing Along Microphone Refresh Amplifies sound & provides a classical, jazzy or rock 'n' roll back track Introduces animals & teaches about their sounds Shake the microphone to hear cool sound effects

Grab the microphone and sing-along! The Sing Along Microphone introduces animals and their sounds using fun sound effects and sing-along songs. Turn the ring to hear the animals sing and press the style button to choose a style of music from classical, jazzy or rock ‘n roll! Turning the ring promotes motor development and the microphone also acts as an interactive rattle with a motion sensor activating sound effects.

H19.00cm x W8.00cm x D7.50cm